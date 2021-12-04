Hyundai Crete 2022 gets more expensive in December; see values!

In November, the Hyundai Creta 2022 was the most popular compact SUV in Brazil (Photo: Divulgação/Hyundai)

O Hyundai Crete 2022 was one of the main releases of the year. This compact SUV, which was launched in 2012 and is being made in Piracicaba-SP, has reached its second generation. More modern and technological, the model is one of the best sellers in its category. And now, just over three months after his arrival, his price list has been changed yet again.

This was the third time that the model underwent adjustments. The first took place in October. The second last month. The model is being offered in five different versions. Since the Action model brings the look of the first generation. There are three engine options. And these new increases reached all settings.

The Hyundai Creta 2022 was up to R$3,000 more expensive; see updated values!

And it was one of the new generation versions that registered the smallest increase. O Crete Comfort it was costing BRL 112,990 before the increase. Now your list price is BRL 113,990. In other words, the model is R$1,000 more expensive. Already the price of Limited had an addition of R$ 2 thousand. In this case, the amount charged for the vehicle cost BRL 126,490 and it started to cost BRL 128,490. Meanwhile, the price of Crete Platinum suffered an increase in BRL 2,500.

Before, it was costing BRL 141,990. Now, Hyundai started to charge BRL 144,490 by this configuration. Remember that these three models are equipped with the engine 1.0 TGDI 12V Flex. This can produce a maximum power of 120 hp and maximum torque of 17.5 kgfm. The biggest increase happened in the version Ultimate. he was from BRL 3 thousand.

Before having their prices readjusted, the top-of-the-line version of Hyundai Crete it was costing BRL 157,490. Now the model is costing BRL 160,490. This is the most expensive model in the line and has a different engine than the others. In this case, we are talking about the Smartstream 2.0 engine. Its maximum power is 167 hp and the torque is 19.2 kgfm. All versions of the new Crete use a six-speed automatic transmission.

O Garage 360 was present at the launch of Hyundai Crete 2022, In August. See below the video produced by the site team about the vehicle. Oh, don’t forget and subscribe to our channel!

Hyundai Crete Action

Customers can also find the Crete Action. It brings the look of the model launched in 2012. Not to mention that the propellant is also different. The vehicle is equipped with the engine Gamma II 1.6 Flex, which generates a maximum power of 130 hp and maximum torque of 16.5 kgfm. It is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission. Their prices jumped from BRL 100,490 to BRL 102,490. That is, an increase of R$ 2 thousand.

Hyundai Crete 2022: November’s best-selling compact SUV

With the recent increases, the Hyundai Crete 2022 can’t be found more for less than R$100,000. Even so, it has been achieving good results in the market. Last month, for example, it was the best-selling compact SUV. According to Fenabrave, he had 6,099 units sold. Finishing among the top five best-selling passenger cars.

It has ousted the Chevrolet Tracker, the VW T-Cross and the Jeep Renegade. However, it still ranks second in accumulated sales. He had 58,721 units licensed between January and November. The sports utility vehicle of the American brand had 69,621 units plates in the same period.