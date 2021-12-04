Hyundai raises New Crete prices in December

The Hyundai Creta 2022 had another price increase and is now effective for the month of December. The Korean brand’s compact SUV has already had its second price increase since its launch, including the old model, which is still on sale.

Speaking of which, Creta Action 1.6 went from R$100,490 to R$102,490, an increase of R$2,000. The model still retains the old Gamma II 1.6 Flex engine, which has 123 horsepower in gasoline and 130 horsepower in ethanol, in addition to a six-speed automatic transmission.

In New Crete, the Comfort version went from R$112,990 to R$113,990, an increase of R$1,000 in the table value. The Limited version, intermediate between the options with the 1.0 Turbo engine, went from R$126,490 to R$128,490, an increase of R$2,000.

The Creta Platinum went from BRL 141,990 to BRL 144,490, an increase of BRL 2,500. These versions are equipped with a Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine, with turbocharger and direct fuel injection, delivering 120 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kgfm at 1,500 rpm.

As with the Creta Action, the transmission is six-speed automatic with front-wheel drive. Finally, the top-of-the-line Ultimate, jumped from R$157,490 to R$160,490, an additional R$3,000. In this option, the engine is the Smartstream-G 2.0, an evolution of the old Nu 2.0, well known by Brazilians.

In it, the power is 157 horsepower in gasoline and 167 horsepower in ethanol, both at 6,200 rpm, while the torque is 19.2 kgfm in petroleum derivative and 20.6 kgfm in vegetable fuel, obtained at 4,700 rpm. The automatic transmission is the same as the other versions.

With this increase, Novo Crete is becoming more distant from those looking for it as an option in the national market.

Hyundai Crete 2022 – Prices