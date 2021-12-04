“I want to live in Brazil if I don’t get cancelled”, says Dayane Mello

She promised, but she won’t deliver! After exclaiming that he would never set foot in Brazil again if Rico Melquiades wins A Fazenda 13, Dayane Mello revealed that he was joking when he said that in Itapecerica da Serra. Now, the model claims that she is even thinking about living in Tupiniquim soil.
“I intend to return to Brazil, who knows, maybe even live, if I don’t get cancelled. I’m going to spend Christmas with my daughter in Italy. But even if Rico wins A Fazenda, I want to live in Brazil. I said that with lip service”, said the model during the recording of A Fazenda – Última Chance on Rodrigo Faro’s program.
Hora do Faro with Dayane Mello will air this Sunday (6/12) at 15:15 on the screen of Record TV.
