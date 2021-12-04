Ibovespa extends yesterday’s high with relief on US and Brazilian interest rates By Reuters



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The had a consolidated high this Friday, heading to the second positive session in a row, as investors digest data on work in the United States and industrial production indicator in Brazil.

Cashback company Méliuz (SA:) was the main positive contributor to the index, after releasing operating data for November, while meatpackers were at the opposite end.

The day before, the index marked the biggest increase since May 2020, with the help of US stock exchanges and after the approval of the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate.

At 11:49 am, the Ibovespa showed a rise of 1.6%, to 106,172.74 points. The financial volume was 7.5 billion reais.

The Ibovespa gained momentum along with US stock futures — before stocks opened higher in that country — after lower-than-expected employment figures helped ease concerns over bets on an acceleration of the US monetary tightening process, amidst uncertainties with the Ômicron variant.

The US recorded the creation of 210,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month, the Labor Department said in its jobs report on Friday. Economists consulted by Reuters expected 550,000 jobs to be opened

The report came after the president of the (Fed), , indicated this week that the institution should increase the pace of the decrease in monthly purchases of securities due to inflationary pressure. The removal of these stimuli impacts global stock exchanges because it means less liquidity in the financial market, especially affecting risky assets. The market debates when to raise interest rates in the US.

However, even before the release of the indicator in the US, the Ibovespa already rose by more than 1%. According to Luiz Roberto Monteiro, operator of the institutional desk at the Renaissance, the lower-than-expected industrial production data in Brazil reduces the risks of higher Selic increases and helps the stock market to move forward in this session. The movement, according to him, is also one of those responsible for the fall in future interest contracts this Friday.

In the morning, the IBGE reported that the Brazilian registered a drop of 0.6% in October compared to the previous month, compared to expectations in a Reuters survey with economists of 0.6%. The data came in the wake of the country’s marginal fall in the third quarter, released the day before.

– MÉLIUZ ON soared 19%, after the company recorded record GMV for November, 932 million reais, up 87% over the same period in 2020. Itaú BBA analysts including Marco Calvi wrote that the number suggests a relatively positive performance for the company company on Black Friday and added that the results should ease market concerns about Méliuz’s performance in the promotional period.

– INTER UNIT rose 4.2%, after announcing the interruption, for the time being, of its US listing plan. The measure was taken after requests for redemption rights by shareholders in the corporate reorganization operation surpassed the mark of 2 billion reais, which made Inter decide not to proceed with the plan under the terms approved by the investors’ meeting. In a parallel statement, the company said it will continue working to continue the reorganization.

– LOCAWEB, whose shares, as they are also related to the technology sector, had been having similar movements to those of Méliuz on the stock exchange, soared 9.3%. BANCO PAN PN rose 9.5%.

– EZTEC (SA:) ON advanced 5.6%, MRV ON (SA:) rose 7.7% and CYRELA ON (SA:) gained 5.8%, in a new high session for the construction sector. B3’s real estate index (SA:) is the most discounted among industry peers in the year.

– MARFRIG ON (SA:) and JBS ON (SA:) gave 3.8% each, being the two main negative contributions to the Ibovespa.