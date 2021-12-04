Ibovespa fluctuates until the last minute, but closes up 0.58%; in the week, the stock market rose 2.6%

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The Ibovespa oscillated between gains and losses until the last minute of trading and ended Friday higher. The Brazilian stock market, which rose more than 2% in the morning and approached 107 thousand points, followed the indexes in New York and twice operated in negative territory. In the United States, the stock markets plummeted with the prospect of withdrawal of stimulus and interest rate hike, at a time when labor market data disappoint.

“The Brazilian stock market was already well behind the world average. In general, prices are good and we are in a buying zone. The foreign investor is coming in, while the local sells with risk aversion, going into fixed income. Even though the scenario is very uncertain and challenging, the Brazilian stock exchange has good opportunities for companies that make profits and are cheap”, says Danilo Luna, from the investment consultant at Ivest Consultoria.

Despite the volatility of today’s session, the Ibovespa accumulated gains for the week, driven by the biggest daily high of the year, of 3.6%, registered in yesterday’s session.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The speech of the President of the Federal Reserve of Saint Louis, James Bullard, came to impact business. He defended tightening monetary policy in the United States, citing high inflation, in addition to “strong” economic growth and job creation with a tendency to strengthen.

Despite this outlook, US labor market data brought in worse-than-expected numbers. The country created 210,000 jobs in October, according to the payroll, released this Friday. The median of the Refinitiv survey with economists projected the creation of 550,000 jobs. The unemployment rate, in turn, remained stable at 4.6%.

“These data suggest that the labor market remains tight, although there is worse progress in the return of the payroll to the pre-pandemic level”, says Alexsandro Nishimura, economist at BRA.

Here, the highlight was the industrial production for the month of October, which also frustrated expectations. The indicator dropped 0.6% in October compared to September, the fifth consecutive negative result, and registered a drop of 7.8% compared to October 2020. The expectation of analysts heard by Refinitiv was a slight increase of 0.6% in the comparison monthly, and down 5% year-on-year.

The investor continues to monitor news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus and, around here, he will follow the PEC dos Precatórios, which was approved in the Senate and is now returning to the Chamber, as the text has undergone alterations.

According to consultancy Arko Device, the partial enactment of the PEC could force the government to pay court orders in full in 2022. The senators drafted the PEC in order to link the new fiscal space to social spending. The way it was written, the Chamber, as its president, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) wishes, will have difficulties in dismembering.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The PEC would be enacted without the provision of a limit for payment of judicial debts, which are precatories, and the government would have the obligation to pay them in full already in 2022 – precisely the original reason for the PEC.

Even though it passed through the Senate, the discussion of the matter in the Chamber promises to move the market next week.

The Ibovespa ended the day up 0.58% at 105,069 points. The volume traded in today’s session was R$33.5 billion. In the week, the index accumulated high of 2.6%. The Ibovespa futures for December traded up 0.91% at 105,730 points.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.35%, at R$5.679 for purchases and R$5.680 for sales. In the week, the US currency accumulated high of 1.48%. Dollar futures maturing in January 2022 traded up 0.09% to R$5.685 in the last trades of the day.

In the extended session of the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 dropped 24 basis points to 11.30%; DI for January 2025 retreated 29 basis points to 10.89%; and the DI for January 2027 dropped 21 basis points to 10.94%.

In New York, Stock Exchanges started the day at a high and reversed their signal, retreating sharply. The Dow Jones closed down 0.17% to 34,579 points; the S&P was down 0.85% to 4,538 points; and the Nasdaq closed down 1.92% at 15,085 points.

In Europe, stock exchanges also turned around and closed down. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, retreated 0.57%.

Oil prices also turned. The WTI Barrel retreated 0.72%, to US$ 66.04, in the extended session. Brent operates stable, with a slight drop of 0.01%, to US$ 69.66.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related