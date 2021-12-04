Ibovespa resists tipping in NY and closes in blue and Méliuz jumps more than 30%

O Ibovespa (IBOV) had a slight increase this Friday, resisting the sharp drop in US stock exchanges, after a surprising retraction in production industrial of Brazil in October, it alleviated more intense prospects in the fees.

The index also benefited from the maintenance of a positive climate after the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Senate, the day before, when it marked the highest increase since May 2020.

Cashback company Méliuz soared over 30% and was the biggest positive contributor to the index.

on the other side were Marfrig (MRFG) and JBS (JBSS3), after the Bradesco BBI downgrade the recommendation for the actions of both.

The Ibovespa rose 0.58% to 105,069.69 points. At the maximum, the index reached 106,813.73 points and, at the minimum, dropped to 104,090.02. The financial volume was 33.7 billion reais.

In the week, the index rose 2.8%, after two periods of low, the biggest weekly advance since the first week of June.

The Ibovespa opened higher, reflecting the result of Brazilian industrial production, and expanded the movement after data from the market of underwhelming work in the US. US stocks, however, turned and then sank, which caused the local index to lose much of the gains.

The industrial production of Brazil recorded a drop of 0.6% in October on a sequential basis, said the IBGE, compared to expectations in a Reuters survey of economists of 0.6%.

The data came in the wake of the marginal fall in the country’s Gross Domestic Product in the third quarter, released the day before.

“The result of industrial production confirms the scenario we have of stagnation in economic activity in the fourth quarter, which has already been pointed out by several coincident indicators”, wrote economists at Banco Fibra led by Cristiano Oliveira.

The indicator helped future interest rates to retreat about 30 points for average contracts, with the reading that weaker economic activity reduces the chance of more intense increases in the Selic, a move that helped the Ibovespa.

The latest decision by the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee for the year comes next week.

Investors remained optimistic about the approval of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate. The decision on a promulgation of parts of the PEC approved by the two Houses of Congress, the slicing, should only take place next Monday, informed two sources who are closely following the discussions to Reuters.

Abroad, the Nasdaq collapsed nearly 2% and the S&P 500 fell 0.84%, following mixed macroeconomic data and amid recent volatility in global stock markets largely due to uncertainties with the Ômicron variant.

The US recorded 210,000 non-farm jobs created last month, the Labor Department said in its jobs report, less than half of what economists had expected.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% and hourly earnings increased.

US employment data has been monitored by investors, given its importance for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to accelerate the pace of stimulus withdrawals, which has an effect on global liquidity.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during the week indicated that the institution is likely to step up the pace of easing monthly bond purchases.

This Friday’s labor market report “does nothing to deflect the Fed from a faster (stimulus) cut,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Highlights

Meliuz (CASH3) soared 31%, the highest on the Ibovespa and in the history of the share on the stock market, which debuted in 2020, after the company recorded a record GMV for November, of 932 million reais, an increase of 87% compared to the same period in 2020.

O Itaú BBA considered the number to suggest the company’s relatively positive performance on Black Friday and added that the results should ease concerns about Méliuz’s performance in the promotional period.

Marfrig (MRFG3) yielded 5.7% and JBS (JBSS3) fell 4.8%, in response to a report by Bradesco BBI, which downgraded the recommendation for the shares of both companies to ‘neutral’ due to the perspective of deterioration in the sector’s margins in the United States, where it has key operations .

Inter (BIDI11) lost steam during the day closed flat and PN fell 1% after the company announced the interruption, for the time being, of its US listing plan.

The measure was taken after requests for redemption rights by shareholders in the corporate reorganization operation surpassed the 2 billion reais mark.

In a parallel statement, the company said it will continue working to continue the reorganization.

Valley (VALLEY3) fell 2.2%, Usiminas (USIM5) gave 1.4%, CSN (CSNA3) retreated 1.2%, while GERDAU (GGBR4) rose 0.7% after iron ore futures contracts in China fell as production at steelmakers remains sluggish amid government restrictions.

LOCAWEB (LSAW3) shot 8.6% and PAN BANK (BPAN4) rose 5%.

Cyrela (CYRE3) was discharged by 7.4% and eztec (EZTC3) and MRV (MRVE3) advanced 5.3% each, and in a new high session for the construction sector.

B3’s real estate index is the most discounted among industry peers in the year.