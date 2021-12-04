“If I were the culprit, I would have killed myself,” says Alec Baldwin of fatal accident

Alec Baldwin denied, this Thursday (3rd), the responsibility for the accidental fire on the set of his western movie “Rust“, saying he would have killed himself if he believed it was his fault.

In a moving interview, the actor said that he did not pull the trigger on the gun he was holding during rehearsal and that he does not think he will be criminally charged in the case.

“I feel someone is responsible for what happened, but I know it’s not me. I could have killed myself if I thought I was the culprit, and I don’t say that easily,” Baldwin told ABC News television anchor George Stephanopoulos in his first public remarks about the October 21 fatal shooting on set near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when the gun fired a real bullet.

The incident, including how live ammunition arrived on set, is still being investigated by authorities in New Mexico. No criminal charges have yet been filed.

Baldwin was informed that the weapon was “safe” by staff members charged with checking the weapons.

“People with knowledge of the subject told me […] that it is highly unlikely that I will be charged with anything criminal,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said he would “never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger.”

In his first public description of what happened, he said the revolver went off while he was cocking the gun and rehearsing camera angles with Hutchins.

“In this scene, I’m going to cock the gun. I said, ‘Do you want to see this?’ And she said yes. So I pick up the gun and start cocking the gun. I’m not pulling the trigger. I said, ‘Did you see this?’ She said, ‘Well, just tilt it down a little bit like that.’ And I cocked the gun and said, ‘Can you see this? Can you see this? And I let go of the gun and the gun fires.’”

Baldwin said he first thought Hutchins had passed out, and it wasn’t until hours later that he learned she was dead. He said he “couldn’t imagine” making a movie that involved guns again.

The actor, best known for the TV comedy series “30 Rock,” was widely criticized for not checking out the gun himself. But he insisted in the interview that it wasn’t the actor’s work.

“When that person in charge of that job handed me the gun, I trusted her […] In the 40 years I’ve been in this business until that day, I’ve never had a problem,” he said.

Two crew members filed civil lawsuits accusing Baldwin, the producers and others of negligence and poor safety protocols on set. But Baldwin said he “didn’t see any security issues the entire time I was there.”

