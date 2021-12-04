If the operator gives your data to the police, you won’t know; understand – 12/03/2021

A survey carried out by the InternetLab, an independent research institute in law and technology, points out that customers of mobile and fixed internet providers in Brazil are not informed when companies need to transfer their data for a judicial or police investigation. The finding is in the study “Who defends your data?”, released by the organization yesterday (2).

In this survey, the institute analyzed the privacy and data protection policies of companies that hold, in reports by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), at least 1% of the national market: Algar (fixed internet), Brisanet (fixed and mobile ), Claro (mobile), Net (fixed), Oi (fixed and mobile), Tim (fixed and mobile) and Vivo (fixed and mobile).

In one of the categories, the study sought to identify whether companies notify consumers when they receive requests for data from any authority within the scope of investigation. The result of the analysis showed that no provider adopts this practice. In other words, the user does not know if his information is shared with any police authority.

For researchers, failure to notify clients is detrimental to the exercise of the right to ample defense. In addition, it prevents the person from contesting within the provider the sharing of their information in orders considered illegal.

InternetLab says that the LGPD (General Data Protection Law) and the Marco Civil da Internet do not oblige companies to notify their users. However, he says that informing them is a good practice to be considered by providers, as is already the case in other countries.

“Any request for information requested by an investigation that is not confidential and that affects that person, the customer is left without knowledge about why their data is being shared and to whom they are sent. There is an investigation that does not require confidentiality and people are left without science, making their defense difficult,” said Bárbara Simão, a privacy surveillance researcher at InternetLab.

Tilt contacted all the companies mentioned in the report and with Conexis (Telephony Operators Union) to find out their position on the conclusion of the study. Only one responded until the last update of this article (see below).

Regional companies are least protective of data

Altogether, the survey assessed companies in six categories to find out if they are in line with legislation, in particular with the LGPD and the Marco Civil da Internet, and with good international practices for protecting privacy.

Each one sought to answer a central question based on the analysis of service provision contracts, sustainability reports and other documents that were available on the companies’ websites until June 21, 2021.

Information on data protection policy: Does the company provide clear and complete information about its data protection practices? Data delivery protocols for investigations: Does the company undertake to follow the interpretation of the most protective law on the right to privacy in the face of requests for personal data by State agents and does it have specific policies for these cases? Defense of users in the Judiciary: Has the company challenged administratively or judicially abusive data requests, or legislation that it considers violates the privacy of users? Pro-privacy public stance: Has the company publicly positioned itself in defense of privacy and data protection, strengthening the culture of protection of this right in Brazil? Transparency and data protection impact reports: Does the company periodically publish transparency reports, in Portuguese and easily accessible, with basic information about data requests by public authorities? Does the company prepare and publish personal data protection impact reports? User notification: Does the company notify users when it receives requests for data?

The result placed the companies Algar and Brisanet as the ones that least protect their customers’ data. They focus on the small town market and have recently won regional lots in the 5G mobile internet auction.

In the case of Brisanet, the company scored only in the category “Information on data protection policy”. Algar, on the other hand, was no longer rated in “Protocols for the delivery of data for investigations”, “Pro-privacy public posture” and “User notification”.

“Because they are smaller companies, they may have more difficulty obtaining resources to adapt to the legislation”, analyzed Sabrina Simão, from the Internet Lab.

Tim and Claro were the companies that had positive highlights for fulfilling most of the requirements in the list above, as you can see in the image below.

Research analyzed mobile and landline companies Image: Disclosure/Internet Lab

what companies say

searched for Tilt, Algar said it is “committed to the security and privacy of its customers”, and that it “already strictly complies with current legislation, informing through its different channels and in a clear and transparent manner about the treatment of data privacy”.

In addition, he said that “it carries out constant inspection of the application of the rules that affect the services provided and remains attentive to good market practices in order to apply possible improvements in its internal processes. It also maintains the contexts updated and continuously monitored. of cybersecurity, through investments in technologies, processes and people”.

The other operators mentioned in the study did not respond. The article will be updated as soon as the others submit their positions.