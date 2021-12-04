In a direct confrontation, Athletico defeats Cuiabá, avoids the risk of a fall in the Brasileirão and lights up an alert on his rival

This Friday, Athletico Paranaense won a victory that may have taken away any risk of falling to the second division of the Brasileirão. With Pedro Rocha’s goal in the second stage, the team beat Cuiabá in a direct confrontation against the relegation zone. With the result, Hurricane climbed to 12th place, with 45 points, and now faces Palmeiras, next Monday and can mathematically sanctify the risk.

Cuiabá’s situation, which seemed comfortable a few rounds ago, was turned around. Dourado fell to 16th place, with 43, three points ahead of Bahia, which opens the z4. In the next match, receives Fortaleza.

HURRICANE TO ATTACK!

The first half was all dominant for Athletico Paranaense. The home team had more possession of the ball, finished the first stage with 70% and was well present in the attacking field.

LOOK AT AIM!

Even with that advantage, he couldn’t build great plays, taking more danger in shots from outside the area, twice with Terans and Nikão. Soon after, Erick tried close but missed the beat.

GOLDEN WAKE UP!

Meanwhile, Cuiabá’s best chance came in a well-developed counter-coup. Pepê appeared in attack, crossed in the area and Jenison headed strong for a good defense by goalkeeper Santos. On the final straight, Pedro Henrique hit two headers and almost opened the scoring.

HOT BACK!

On the way back from the break, in the first minute, João Lucas went on the attack and crossed for Jenison, to take danger. In response, Erick received it from Bissoli and kicked over.

​OPEN THE SCORE!

On minute 12, Walter took a corner kick and Pedro Rocha took advantage of the rebound and opened the scoring for Athletico Paranaense. Soon after, the duel was open, but the teams did not create dangerous chances. Clayson took the second yellow card at the end of the match and was sent off.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

Athletic 1 x 0 Cuiabá

Local: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba-PR

​Date/time: December 3, 2021, at 7:00 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistant 1: Éder Alexandre (SC)

Assistant 2: Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

fourth referee: Leonardo Sígari Zanon (PR)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

goals scored: Pedro Rocha (1-0) (12’/2T)

yellow cards: Nico González, Fernando Canesin (Athletico), Walter, Marllon, João Lucas, Rafael Gava, Clayson, Elton (Cuiabá)

Athletic Paranaense: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández (Bissoli – halftime); Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini (Fernando Canesin 26’/2T) and Abner Vinícius; Terans (Pedrinho 35’/2T), Nikão and Pedro Rocha (Zé Ivaldo 35’/2T). Technician: Alberto Valentine.

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon (Uillian Correia 40’/2T), Paulão and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava (Yuri Lima 21’/2T) and Pepê (Cabrera 17’/2T); Max (Clayson 18’/2T), Felipe Marques and Jenison (Elton 18’/2T). Technician: Jorge.