In the animation, a Venezuelan dictator uses an “iron hand” to destroy a drone sent by an American villain that causes blackout in Venezuela| Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Venezuela’s state broadcaster VTV is airing an animation featuring the character Super Bigode, inspired by the country’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro. In the first episode, the head of the Chavez regime saves the country from a blackout caused by a villain with hair similar to that of former US President Donald Trump.

At the beginning of the story, two characters inspired by Venezuelan opponents, Júlio Borges and Henry Ramos Allup, are charged by the villain for not having managed to remove Maduro from power. They say they tried everything, including “lies”, “traps” and the “OAS” (Organization of American States), but they were unsuccessful.

The villain then has the idea of ​​sending an “electromagnetic drone” to Venezuela, which causes a blackout in the country. The desperate population calls Super Mustode, which destroys the device, just in time for a surgery interrupted by the lack of light to resume.

At the end of the cartoon, the “hero” poses with the message “Super Mustache and His Iron Hand”, and the American villain smashes his White House table with a fist and shouts “I hate you, Super Mustache!”.