In a new partnership in Australia, Embraer sells 10 Eve aircraft

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions (Eve), an Embraer company, and Nautilus Aviation, a division of the Morris Group and the largest helicopter operator in Northern Australia, announced today, December 4, a partnership focused on accelerating the development of the aircraft. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Australia.

Through the partnership, Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will operate in some of Queensland’s most iconic tourist attractions, including the Great Barrier Reef.

As part of the partnership, Nautilus has ordered 10 Eve eVTOL aircraft, expected to make the first flights over the Great Barrier Reef in 2026.

Morris Group founder and CEO Chris Morris said the new partnership with Eve accelerates progress to have 100% scenic flights over the Great Barrier Reef made with zero-emissions electric aircraft, in line with the Morris Group’s commitment to achieve zero net emissions in all its businesses by 2030.

“This partnership is an exciting development for Nautilus Aviation and the Morris Group. We believe that economic success and environmental sustainability go hand in hand, and we aim to strengthen and enrich the environments in which we work. Eve’s eVTOL technology will seamlessly integrate into our operations to deliver a variety of zero-emissions tourism experiences,” said Morris.





Nautilus Aviation CEO Aaron Finn said the company has had an Advanced Ecotourism Certification for 8 years, however, it has been difficult to avoid the biggest impact of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fuel from the company’s helicopters. “We will be able to offer silent, emission-free flights across the Great Barrier Reef, providing an unrivaled ecological experience for our customers,” said Finn.

Eve Urban Air Mobility President and CEO Andre Stein said the initiative was an important milestone for the company: “Our partnership with Nautilus Aviation and the Morris Group will make Eve’s aircraft serve Australia’s iconic tourist attractions with sustainable travel, low noise and zero emission. We share the same vision toward a carbon neutral future for air mobility and this is a great use case for the solutions Eve is bringing to market, including our 100% electric eVTOL and comprehensive customer support and management solutions of air traffic.”

Benefiting from a startup mindset and backed by Embraer’s more than 50-year history of aircraft manufacturing and certification expertise, Eve has a unique value proposition by positioning itself as an ecosystem partner, offering a suite of products and services with the highest levels of security standards.

Eve’s user-centric eVTOL design combines revolutionary innovation with simple, intuitive design. In addition to the aircraft program, Eve is leveraging the expertise of Embraer and Atech, a subsidiary of the Embraer Group, in providing world-renowned air traffic management software to create the solutions that will help to safely grow the UAM industry in the future.

