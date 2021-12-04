In FalleN’s gala performance, Liquid breaks fasting for nearly two and a half years without winning Astralis | DRAFT5

Although the rumors about changes in the cast of Team Liquid for the next season to intensify with each passing day, the team had a truly enviable sampling this Friday afternoon (3).

In front of the trendy new cast of astralis, the squadron captained by Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo won and convinced to stay alive in the IEM Winter 2021, doing quick service on two maps to dispatch the Danes.

The triumph, however, certainly means a lot to the Liquid, that didn’t win the astralis since the distant 21st of June 2019, in a match valid by ESL Pro League S9 Finals, tournament in which the cavalry ended up being champion.

Since then, 896 days have passed and twelve matches between the teams have followed each other, with the outcome being the same in absolutely all of them: a victory for the Danes. See below all clashes between Liquid and astralis in this period:

While the Danes saw their undefeated series against Liquid fall to the ground and ended up being eliminated from the IEM Winter 2021, the FalleN team will return to the server this Saturday (4), against NIP or OG, by vacancy in playoffs of the competition.

