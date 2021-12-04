In Faro, Dayane claims to have found it strange that Dynho and Sthe were close

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on In Faro, Dayane claims to have found it strange that Dynho and Sthe were close 6 Views

During the recordings of Hora do Faro, this Friday (3/12), Dayane Mello commented on one of the most controversial subjects of A Fazenda 13: the approximation of Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves. According to the 11th out of the reality show, the two are wrong.

Dayane said that he actually saw something strange in the relationship between Sthefane and Dynho. “I wouldn’t behave this way. If I entered committed, I would never call a man to sleep in the same bed as me”, said the controversial model.

Dayane Mello was eliminated with 27% of votes

Dayane Mello participates in Hora do Faro’s The Farm: Last Chance

Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos

Dynho and Sthe’s relationship has sparked comments outside the confinement

20211010-sthedynhofarm

The two think they have fan clubs for their friendship.

Sthe and DynhoSthe and Dynho

Dynho is already single and doesn’t even know

sthe and dynho

Sthefane and Dynho became very close in A Fazenda 13reproduction

0

When asked which man in the game drew her most attention due to his appearance, Rico Melquiades’ disaffection pointed to MC Gui as the most attractive pawn in this edition of A Fazenda.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

La Casa de Papel: the best reactions and memes about the end of the series

ATTENTION! This article contains spoilers for the final part of La Casa de Papel! – …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved