In Faro, Dayane claims to have found it strange that Dynho and Sthe were close

During the recordings of Hora do Faro, this Friday (3/12), Dayane Mello commented on one of the most controversial subjects of A Fazenda 13: the approximation of Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves. According to the 11th out of the reality show, the two are wrong.
Dayane said that he actually saw something strange in the relationship between Sthefane and Dynho. “I wouldn’t behave this way. If I entered committed, I would never call a man to sleep in the same bed as me”, said the controversial model.
When asked which man in the game drew her most attention due to his appearance, Rico Melquiades’ disaffection pointed to MC Gui as the most attractive pawn in this edition of A Fazenda.
