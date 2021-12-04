In good mood, Pochettino resumes collective to “change energy” and reinforces confidence in Messi | french football

Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has had an uneven start at Paris Saint-Germain. At least by your standard. In 12 games, the ace Argentine scored four goals and has three assists. However, coach Mauricio Pochettino believes that the compatriot will soon become a great scorer at the new club.

“Leo is incredibly talented and has always scored, so he will score a lot more here. It’s a matter of time and efficiency. He has a lot of chances in every game. The ball will eventually go in and he will help us a lot, as he already does — said Pochettino, in an interview prior to the duel against Lens, this Saturday.

Despite greater concern over Messi’s numbers, the coach was questioned by the general lack of aim in the attack. Out again to recover from an injury, Neymar has scored three goals so far. Of the members of the trendy offensive trio, Mbappé is the most efficient, with seven.

Messi and Mbappé passed in blank, respectively, in the victory by 3-1 over Saint-Étienne, and also in the goalless draw with Nice, in the French Championship.

In a good mood, Pochettino tried to restart the press conference this Friday. In an attempt to change the tone the conversation took. The coach was asked about the “lack of hierarchy in the team” and the rotation of goalkeepers between Navas and Donnarumma. (Watch the moment).

PSG may not be charming, but they are still at the top of the table, with 41 points in 16 games, 12 above Olympique Marseille, who have a game in hand. This Saturday, Messi and company’s team will face Lens, at 5 pm (GMT), away from home, with real-time monitoring on ge. The Parisian team is guaranteed in the round of 16 of the Champions League, in second place in Group A.