Indonesia volcano: Mount Semeru spews ash cloud and villagers flee; see video

JAVA, INDONESIA – A vast cloud of ash was caused by an erupting volcano on the island of Java, Indonesia. A local resident released a video of the sky being covered by the ashes of Mount Semeru as people ran to flee the scene. See below:

Rescue teams are on their way to the affected area. According to local news agency Antara, a thick shower of volcanic ash is blocking the sun in two local districts.

A monitoring agency has issued a warning to airlines of a cloud of ash rising up to 15,000 meters.

The volcano, above 3,676 m above sea level, has previously erupted in January of this year.

The Semeru, also known as “The Great Mountain”, is the highest peak on the island and is known for its volcanic activity. The island of Java is in the “Pacific Circle of Fire”, an area of ​​the planet where tectonic plates meet and volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are a reality.

Local news on TV Kompas reported that a bridge collapsed and several houses were buried under the weight of volcanic debris, but it was unclear whether anyone was injured.

Lumajang District Chief Thoriqul Haq said the volcano had been active since Friday.

– Now it’s dark in the villages, he said in a television interview. “We don’t know if it’s cold or hot lava,” he added. According to him, there were no immediate reports of victims or damage.