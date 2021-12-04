Industrial production in Brazil falls 0.6% in October, says IBGE – Notícias

The Brazilian industrial production registered a drop of 0.6% in October compared to the previous month, informed this Friday (3) the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Compared to the same month of the previous year, production fell by 7.8%, frustrating expectations of a resumption of the sector at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the annual comparison, the main negative influences in industry came from food products (-17.1%) and automotive vehicles, trailers and bodies (-14.5%).

In relation to September, extractive industries were the ones that fell the most (-8.6%). Food products came next (-4.2%).

Extractivism retreated again after advancing 2.2% in the previous month, when it interrupted three consecutive negative results. Food production had already retreated 3.2% in September.

“With five months of decline, the sector is 4.1% below the pre-pandemic level of February last year. And the sector is 20.2% below the peak of May 2011. Month after month the industry loses intensity and strength”, explained André Macedo, IBGE’s research manager.