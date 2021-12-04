Inmates pay tribute to Papuda’s health team

Jenni Smith 2 mins ago Health Comments Off on Inmates pay tribute to Papuda’s health team 0 Views

posted on 12/3/2021 8:38 PM / updated on 12/3/2021 10:58 PM

(credit: Breno Fortes/CB/DA Press)


(credit: Breno Fortes/CB/DA Press)

Inmates of the Penitentiary of the Federal District II (PDF-II), located in the Papuda Prison Complex, in São Sebastião, decided to express gratitude and affection to the health team that works in the prison unit, this Friday (3/12),

According to data from the Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seape-DF), in October alone, more than a thousand services were provided to PDF-II inmates. The Federal District penitentiaries (PDFs I and II) are maximum security units. The space is intended to hold custody of male detainees who are serving time in a closed regime.

For the director of the unit, criminal police officer Fábio Júnior dos Santos, the gesture is a reflection of the quality of the services provided. “Both we, the Criminal Police, and the health professionals who work here, try to do the best job possible, ensuring the delivery of the highest quality services,” said the manager.

Letter of thanks from Papuda detainees
Letter of thanks from Papuda detainees
(photo: Disclosure/SEAPE)

Among the specialties offered by the Internal Service Management (Geait), are nursing, internal medicine, dentistry, psychology/psychiatry and social assistance. The work is the result of a partnership between Seape and the Health Department, which provides a multidisciplinary team to work in all prison units.

care

In addition to the medical part, Geait routinely develops lectures and monitors groups that aim to raise awareness of re-educated students about the harmful effects of drug and narcotic use.

Professionals are also responsible for carrying out activities aimed at preventing sexually transmitted diseases and HIV/AIDS.

The team also provides outpatient monitoring of prisoners suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension, hepatitis, tuberculosis and diabetes.

*With information from the Department of Penitentiary Administration

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Federal District registers 581 cases of HIV infection in 2021

posted on 12/04/2021 00:28 / updated on 12/04/2021 00:28 (credit: Getty Images) December starts the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved