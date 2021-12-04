Inter sends proposal and offers Felipe Melo a two-year contract | International

Inter presented a proposed for two seasons to Felipe Melo, at the end of a contract with Palmeiras. The club from Rio Grande do Sul has competition from Fluminense, who also made an offer to the player, but maintains the expectation of success. Staying in the Verdão is not discarded either.

The 38-year-old player had already had conversations underway with the club from Rio Grande do Sul for some time, as he himself admitted in an interview with ge after the title of Libertadores.

At first, the Colorado onslaught was well received by the steering wheel, but some details were needed, such as bonuses. The expectation is that the negotiation will continue in the coming days.

At Beira-Rio, Felipe Melo is seen as a great reinforcement for 2022. In addition to the quality with the ball, his brave style, leader and winner is reason for praise among Colorados.

This Friday, the steering wheel was at the Football Academy, the training center of Palmeiras, for a photo session with the cast. But there is still no movement to discuss a possible renewal with the São Paulo club.

Shirt 30’s current contract expires at the end of the year. Leila Pereira, recently elected president of Verdão, never hid her admiration for Felipe Melo, but said that the decision on the renewal would be supported by the technical commission.

In addition to Inter, Fluminense covets Felipe Melo. The tricolor offer was presented on Thursday. The numbers are kept confidential, but they beckoned with a one-year contract.