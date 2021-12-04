International, Fluminense, Cruzeiro and Santos. There will be an auction for Felipe Melo, if Palmeiras doesn’t want it – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

Not even he imagined such harassment.

And public.

The boards of Internacional and Fluminense assume that they are interested in hiring the captain of Palmeiras.

Both Fabio Carille, at Santos, and Vanderlei Luxemburgo, at Cruzeiro, are also thinking about the 38-year-old player.

Your contract ends on December 31st.

And, as has been pointed out countless times by President Mauricio Galiotte, he would not stay another day at Palmeiras. To give space to the young players at the base.

However, since the director’s wishes became evident, in July, Abel Ferreira tried to calm the steering wheel. Saying he was your captain. The most important man on the psychological side of Palmeiras. And that I wanted to go with him.

Abel only insisted on not alienating Galiotte in the press.

The new president of Palmeiras, who takes over in 12 days, Leila Pereira, wants, in any case, that Abel Ferreira remains at the club.

And she knows that one of the coach’s wishes is the player’s contract renewal for at least a year.

Galiotte realized how much he was wrong to anticipate to the journalists that, for him, Felipe Melo would leave.

And he tried to redeem himself.

“My conversation with Felipe in the middle of the year was to analyze this desire for another two years on his contract. I need to reflect on all aspects and I cannot make this decision on the emotional side in front of an extraordinary player that he is. . In my opinion, I would not renew for two years,” he told TNT channel.

But Felipe Melo would accept a year.

Everyone at Palmeiras knows this.

The situation is clear.

If Abel Ferreira continues at Palmeiras, Felipe Melo will too.

If the Portuguese man leaves, and the two-time Libertadores champion decides to release him, the midfielder will have no difficulty in following his career.

There will definitely be an auction for him…