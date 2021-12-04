Interval for booster dose of the Covid vaccine falls to four months in Fortaleza – Metro

The interval between the second and the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Fortaleza was reduced to four months, as announced by Mayor José Sarto this Friday afternoon (3) by social networks.

The first appointments with this deadline will already be made from next Monday (6), according to the mayor.

“More great news for the sequence of vaccination against Covid-19: Fortaleza will reduce the interval between the 2nd and 3rd doses to four months. On Monday (6), we will start the first appointments in this profile”, announced Sarto.

Also according to the mayor, the change will allow around 300 thousand people to have the booster dose anticipated for this month. “With the measure, about 300,000 people from Fortaleza who would receive the 3rd dose only from January onwards will be able to benefit from this month of December”, he points out.

Vaccination of the general public

The application of the booster dose to the general public in Fortaleza began on November 20th. Until then, the public vaccinated with the second dose of the Covid vaccine for at least five months was able to receive the booster dose.

The break followed what was defined by the Ministry of Health at the time. Now, Fortaleza residents vaccinated with the second dose for at least four months can already receive the booster dose.

First dose without appointment

Since October 15, any citizen residing in strength you can take the first dose of vaccine without the need for an appointment. Vaccination centers specific and by age group, the public, who need to register on the Digital Health platform, are received.

Janssen’s vaccine

The public immunized with the Janssen vaccine, applied in a single dose, should receive a second dose of the same immunizing agent. The indication follows postulated by the Ministry of Health.

For this reason, the continuity of the vaccination schedule for the public immunized with the product of this brand depends on the arrival of new doses in the Capital.

Balance

According to the balance of the city of Fortaleza, 99.8% of the adult population of the city already has at least one dose, or a single dose, of the vaccine against Covid-19. In the age group above 18 years, the total represents 1,930,479 people, of which 91.7% are already with two doses or a single dose of the immunizing agent.

STEP BY STEP FOR REGISTRATION IN DIGITAL HEALTH

Access the Digital Health website Select the option “I still don’t have a record” Identify yourself by correctly filling in your data At this stage of registration, it must be informed if the person is bedridden, has any comorbidity and profession Confirm your data and create a password to access the registration Complete the registration and wait for your appointment In Fortaleza, it is possible to follow the list of scheduled appointments on the website. Names are released daily.

REGISTRATION CONFIRMATION E-MAIL DID NOT ARRIVE

In that case, check all your email inboxes for “spam” and “trash”. If you do not find the message, Sesa provides the toll free number 0800 275 1475 for inquiries about the State Vaccination Register.

The virtual assistant “Plantão Coronavirus” is also available on the website of Sesa and the Government of Ceará.

If the doubt is related to immunization in Fortaleza, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) has the number 156.

HOW TO ACCESS THE VACCINATION REGISTRATION?

Anyone who wants to access your registration must enter the Digital Health platform and click on “I already have a record”. Access is made with the CPF and the password created when registering.

CHANGES IN REGISTRATION

For those who are going to be vaccinated, it is only allowed to change the phone number provided upon completion of registration. As for municipal administrations, it is possible to create and change a profile for vaccinators and release scheduled ones due to comorbidity.

