iPhone SE 3 will be released in the first months of 2022, rumor says

This Thursday (2), the website AppleTrack pointed out that the third iteration of the iPhone SE, belonging to the “cheap” input line of the apple, should even hit the market during the first quarter of 2022. Supposedly, the model will remain quite conservative, featuring the iconic, more compact design found in its predecessors, while also featuring a modest hardware upgrade — for increased performance and reception support of the 5G signal.

The information was shared by the website through the source TrendForce, defined as a “trusted authority” for leaks like this, as it has a hit rate of 77.4% — including the release date of the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. So, if the rumor is correct, it’s possible that Apple’s new “cheap” will debut on shelves with quite an impression nostalgic.

With its supposedly iconic compact body and 4.7″ screen, starring a possible slot to house the selfie camera, the iPhone SE 3 appears to recycle many of the visual elements previously used by Apple. Though that’s one of the company’s appeals , the decision may not suit everyone, as competition and variety in the price range of intermediaries supporting the 5G signal remains very high.

iPhone SE 3 supposed look, very similar to iPhone X. (Source: Tom’s Guide / Playback)Source: Tom’s Guide

These factors, added to the much-criticized battery life of the latest iterations of the iPhone SE, make the upcoming release’s appeal a bit less for users looking to be more cost-effective. However, it is important to note that none of this information has been confirmed by Apple and, therefore, it is recommended to consider them sparingly.