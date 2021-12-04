IstoÉ/Sensus: Lula leads the dispute for 2022, would have 50.8% of the valid votes and could win in the 1st round





The IstoÉ/Sensus survey released this Friday 3 shows that squid (PT) easily leads the voting intentions for the 2022 presidential election. The PT member would have 42.6% of the total votes and 50.8% of the valid votes, which would ensure him victory in the 1st round.

The deputy leader of the survey is Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 24.2%. He is followed by Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 7.5%, and Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 5.3%. The other 3rd way applicants have a modest performance: João Doria (PSDB), with 1.8%; Simone Tebet (MDB), with 1.2%; Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), with 1%; Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), with 0.3%; Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New), with 0.2%; and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship), with 0.1%.

According to the 2nd round projections, Lula would easily defeat the considered opponents: Bolsonaro, by 55.1% to 31.6%; Doria, by 55.5% to 14.1%; and Moro, by 53.3% to 25%.

Bolsonaro also appears behind in the 2nd round scenarios against Ciro (38.7% to 34.5%) and Moro (36.1% to 30.8%). Before Doria, the former captain is numerically ahead (35.7% to 32%).

The survey was carried out between the 24th and 28th of October, in person, with interviews with two thousand voters, in 136 municipalities in 24 states. The margin of error is 2.2%, more or less.