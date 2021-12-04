‘It doesn’t change anything whether it’s considered the best or not. I never wanted to be’

Lionel Messi won, for the 7th time in his career, the Ballon d’Or, an award from France Football magazine that annually elects the best player in the world. Traditionally, the award winner grants an exclusive interview to the vehicle that promotes the award, and this time it was no different.

The Argentine ace told the magazine that being labeled the best football player in history is not something that interests him. In addition, he stressed that being remembered as one of the best in history is enough.

“I never said that I’m the best in history, nor do I try to have that idea. For me, being considered one of the best in history is more than enough. It’s something I never imagined. It’s something that doesn’t interest me, it doesn’t change anything being considered. the best or not. And I never wanted to be,” stated the PSG shirt 30.

Messi also spoke about the comparison with Diego Armando Maradona, the idol of the Argentine national team who died last year. Messi reported that he has never compared himself to the 1986 World Cup winner.

“Honestly, I’ve never compared myself to Diego, absolutely never. I’ve never paid attention to those comparisons. Some criticisms have bothered me in the past. I’ve had bad moments in the national team. A lot of harsh criticisms came to me, but that ends up in the locker room. They should stay there, in private,” he concluded.

The 34-year-old player won his first title with the Argentine national team recently, the Copa América held in Brazil.