It is more expensive to live in Belo Horizonte; see what has increased in price – Economy

Gasoline was one of the items that showed the most increase in November (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The cost of living in Belo Horizonte increased by 0.83% in the fourth quadrisweek of November, based on the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and the Restricted Consumer Price Index (IPCR). According to the Iphead Foundation, the variation was smaller when compared to the third quadrisweek of the month, which had an increase of 1.01%.

The main highlights, in terms of variation, were increases of 1.58% for Food in restaurants, 1.51% for managed products, 1.27% for household items and 1.01% for processed foods. On the other hand, there was a decrease of 1.15% for primary processed foods.

Based on the surveys, Fundao Iphead pointed out that the product that made the greatest contribution to the increase in the cost of living in November was gasoline, with an increase of 6.56% in the month. In turn, the meal had an increase of 88% last month, benefited by the general increase in the price of meat.

basic basket

On the other hand, the cost of the basic basket dropped 0.58% in November, with a price of R$ 600.70 in the month. The cost is equivalent to 54.60% of the minimum wage.

The main factors responsible for this drop were tomato (7.41%), indoor tea (1.51%) and feijo carioquinha (2.85%). Other products in decline were crystal sugar (1.97), rice (0.49), pasteurized milk (0.09), wheat flour (0.29) and soy oil (0.12).

On the other hand, the cockatiel banana was the one with the highest increase compared to last month – it was 11.78% more expensive. Mode coffee had an increase of 5.60%, while the English potato was 1.19% more expensive. Butter (0.70%) and French bread (0.18%) also increased in price.