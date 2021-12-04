‘It reminded Renato Gaúcho’s team’

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

Acting far from their domains and without aspiring to more title chances, Flamengo went to the field this Friday (3) to face Sport, in a game of the 35th round of Brasileirão, and got a 1-1 draw. In Flamengo’s live from UOL Esporte, commentator Renato Maurício Prado came back to strongly criticize some athletes, and said that the performance reminded the team of Renato Gaúcho, commander fired earlier this week.

“The team reminded me of the one chosen by Renato Gaúcho. The midfield sector did not mark anyone. When Sport went on the attack, it passed as if it were on a freeway. I think it’s absurd that he (Maurício Souza) joined the team with Diego and Renê. Absurd. This just shows, clearly, that he is another one handed over to the 85 generation, the pot that dominates Flamengo today, the group of players, the coaches, the medical department, everything. The owners of Rubro-Negro are members of this generation, in addition to Éverton Ribeiro”, fired RMP at the beginning, amending more accentuated criticisms of Diego Ribas.

“Today it should have started with João Gomes and Ramon. Diego can’t play anymore, he’s over, let’s tell the truth. He was pulled behind the wheel because he must have asked, as he prefers to play like that these days. All the balls go through him, obligatorily, and he comes forward, but he delays all the plays, he doesn’t score… It’s over”, said the commentator, saying that the board made a mistake in renewing the middle link.

Still in the live, Renato, who in the previous live had criticized Diego Alves, praised the young Hugo Moura, but warned that Flamengo’s absolute titleholder could hinder his growth in the position.

“Hugo is much more a goalkeeper than Diego Alves. He’s a guy who makes impossible saves, just like he did in the first half when Thiago Maia failed. Under the goalposts, he is a World Cup goalkeeper. This does not exclude the fact that Flamengo has yet to hire a goalkeeper who is enough to take over, but the second in line has to be Hugo. Diego will only hinder his growth and the development of the team when he is on the field”, he said.

