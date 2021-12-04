‘It was early’ · TV News

Fátima Bernardes is mourning the departure of Gulliver, her Golden Retriever dog who died this Friday (3). “Our big guy left. It was early, at age eight. It was fast”, wrote the presenter of the Meeting on her Instagram.

The 59-year-old journalist gave an honest account of the animal’s qualities and posted a sequence of images of the dog alongside her daughters, Beatriz and Laura, and her boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlha. “Last Saturday was still fine. But we’ll always remember Gulliver as a sweet, happy, greedy dog, crazy about a pool, a lap and a companion,” he recalled.

Daughter of Fátima with William Bonner, Beatriz Bonemer revealed in her stories that the cause of the animal’s death is still unknown. On her Instagram account, Laura and Vinícius’ twin also wrote a text for Chantilly and Flora’s four-legged brother, the other dogs in the family.

“They’ll be fine with their big brother taking care of them from up there. It was all very fast, but I’m reassured that you suffered little and that you were the happiest dog I’ve ever met,” said the young woman.

According to Beatriz, her best memories with the animal will be playing with her pet, who loved swimming and affection.

“You left much sooner than I would have liked, but you’ve made us happy every day since you got here at home. Forever my childhood dream and the love of my life. Thank you so much to all the vets and staff who helped us so much in this intense week,” he wrote.

Even William Bonner wrote about the animal on his Instagram. “A lot of nice people will have fun with him there. Around here, the nostalgia will not be greater than the affection”, said the news anchor of Jornal Nacional.

