‘It will be one of the best in Brazil’

This Friday, Róger Guedes gave a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava. The 25-year-old forward spoke about Corinthians’ goal of reaching the Libertadores and evaluated the work of Sylvinho, a coach criticized by the fans.

According to shirt 123, the coach does a good job at the Parque São Jorge club. For Guedes, Sylvinho has the potential to improve even more with the pre-season at the beginning of 2022.

“We end up seeing this, that they ask him to leave. But as I said, he is an exceptional guy, he treats everyone the same. Me and other athletes have already said that he will be one of the best in Brazil. He’s a very good guy, he helps us It’s fundamental for next year because we already know each other and with the pre-season he’s going to take care of a much better 2022 as well”, revealed Róger Guedes.

Hired by Corinthians at the end of August, Róger Guedes has only played 18 matches for the club so far. The 123 shirt has already scored seven goals and evaluates his individual season as “good” and has 30 goals as a goal for 2022.

“It’s been a year, a season, even reaching the end, good individually for me. Collectively too, because we’re reaching our goal. I hope that next year I can score 30 goals, more, but the focus is to help the team in 2022 season,” concluded Guedes.

