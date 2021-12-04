It worked! Xiaomi 12 line may be announced next week with SD 8 Gen 1 platform

Xiaomi is about to announce the new generation of its high-end devices for the last quarter of this year and 2022, launching on the market the ‘Xiaomi 12’, a device that had a series of leaked information and that will be the brand’s bet to compete with the upcoming Galaxy S22 and future releases from other competitors. Despite still keeping much of its technical sheet secret, the Xiaomi 12 has several renderings that try to assume what the cell phone’s design will be, suggesting a different construction compared to the Mi 11, especially in the more powerful variant, which in contrast of your older brother should arrive without a secondary screen on the back.

The Chinese giant’s next-generation flagship will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor — SoC recently announced by Qualcomm — and should arrive on December 12 in China, a date that has not yet been confirmed by the manufacturer, but which emerged as rumor through the leaker Digital Chat Station. Previously, the expectation was that the new smartphones would only be launched in the last week of the year, but the brand continues to compete with Motorola to see which company presents the first device worldwide to use the new Qualcomm chipset.