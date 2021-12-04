Italian tried to defraud vaccination with fake silicone arm

TURIN – Italian dentist Guido Russo, 57, is being accused of trying to defraud his Covid-19 vaccination by presenting himself with a fake silicone arm to receive the drug. The episode, which took place on Thursday, took place a week after the Italian government established the need for a vaccination passport to participate in social, cultural and sports activities.

Russo attended a vaccination post in the town of Biella, near Turin, in northern Piedmont. When giving an injection at the dentist, nurse Filippa Bulba was surprised by the absence of veins and the difference in color between the arm and the rest of the body:

“I felt offended as a professional. The color of the arm made me suspicious, so I asked him to show the rest of the arm. It was well done, but there was a difference in color,” Bulba told the Italian newspaper ‘La Repubblica’.

According to the newspaper, Guido Russa would be an ‘antivax’, who would have hung a notice in his office saying it is not mandatory to present proof of vaccination.

– The health professional’s promptness and skill ended the plans of this person, who will now have to answer to the judiciary. — Alberto Cirio, president of Piedmont, where Biella is located, said about what had happened.

The number of people seeking to take the first dose of the vaccine has increased in Italy, after the country established a ‘green pass’, which takes effect from December 6th, so that only vaccinated people can participate in certain activities, such as going to cinemas, football stadiums and nightclubs.