Italian tries to circumvent covid vaccination with fake silicone arm – International

ROME – The combination of the tightening of restrictive measures in Europe and anti-vaccine thinking resulted in a curious case in Italy. A 50-year-old Italian citizen, who wanted to obtain an anti-covid passport – required by some European Union countries – but did not want to get the vaccine, tried to trick the authorities using a fake silicone arm.

The case, which was disclosed by Italian authorities on Friday, 3, took place a day earlier, in the region of Piamonte, in the northwest of the country. “The case would border on ridicule if we were not talking about a gesture of enormous gravity, unacceptable in light of the sacrifice that the pandemic is making our entire community pay, in terms of human lives and social and economic costs”, lamented in a social network the Governor Alberto Cirio.

The man in question presented himself on Thursday night at a vaccine center in the city of Biella, with the idea of ​​deceiving health professionals. The prosthesis was very well made, but the color and the feeling of touch immediately raised suspicions in the nurse in charge of administering the vaccine, who asked him to take off his shirt – which revealed his “tactic” for cheating.

He then asked the nurse to act as if she hadn’t seen anything, which she refused to do and warned her colleagues, who were stunned. According to the governor, the man will have to answer the case in court./ AFP