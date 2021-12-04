Italian uses fake silicone arm to try to circumvent covid vaccination

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Italian uses fake silicone arm to try to circumvent covid vaccination 4 Views

Detail of the third dose of Pfizer anticovid vaccine before being injected to healthcare personnel at the Cozzoli vaccination hub in Molfetta on November 24, 2021. From 23 November morning, even in Puglia, all over 40s can get vaccinated with the third anti Covid dose if at least six months have passed since the administration of the second or only dose. The Region, to speed up the vaccination campaign, has decided to give the possibility to show up in the hubs even without a reservation. The day of Wednesday 24 November was dedicated to the over 40s who are among health workers, law enforcement agencies and teachers. (Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nurse prepares dose of vaccine against covid in Molfetta, Italy. Photo: Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

  • He was away from work for refusing to receive the doses

  • Italian was reported to the police

  • Regional governor said the incident is ‘extremely serious’

A man went to a vaccination center in the city of Biella, Italy using a fake silicone arm to try to deceive the nurses so that he received the certificate of vaccination against covid-19 without receiving the immunizing agent, according to local authorities in this area. Friday (3).

The Italian, in his 50s, was reported to the police, according to regional governor Alberto Cirio. According to him, the silicone in the prosthesis was “very similar” to the skin.

“[Mas] the color and touch raised the distrust of the health professional, who asked her to show her whole arm”, reported Cirio.

“The incident would be almost ridiculous were it not for the fact that we are talking about an extremely serious act,” Cirio said in a Facebook post.

The man works in the health area and is suspended from the service for having refused to receive the vaccine against covid, as reported by the news agency Ansa. In Italy, the dose is mandatory for all healthcare professionals.

“You will have to answer in court”, concluded the governor.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Use of melatonin as a supplement is approved by Anvisa – News

The use of melatonin, known as the sleep hormone, for the formulation of food supplements …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved