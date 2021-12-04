Italian uses fake silicone arm to try to circumvent covid vaccination

Nurse prepares dose of vaccine against covid in Molfetta, Italy. Photo: Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

He was away from work for refusing to receive the doses

Italian was reported to the police

Regional governor said the incident is ‘extremely serious’

A man went to a vaccination center in the city of Biella, Italy using a fake silicone arm to try to deceive the nurses so that he received the certificate of vaccination against covid-19 without receiving the immunizing agent, according to local authorities in this area. Friday (3).

The Italian, in his 50s, was reported to the police, according to regional governor Alberto Cirio. According to him, the silicone in the prosthesis was “very similar” to the skin.

“[Mas] the color and touch raised the distrust of the health professional, who asked her to show her whole arm”, reported Cirio.

“The incident would be almost ridiculous were it not for the fact that we are talking about an extremely serious act,” Cirio said in a Facebook post.

The man works in the health area and is suspended from the service for having refused to receive the vaccine against covid, as reported by the news agency Ansa. In Italy, the dose is mandatory for all healthcare professionals.

“You will have to answer in court”, concluded the governor.