“It’s like being at home”, says Gil about a reunion with Juliette – GQ

Juliette and Gil do Vigor meet at Men Of The Year (Photo: Reginaldo Teixeira)

Former BBB 21 participants Juliette and Gil do Vigor were present this Friday night (3) at the 11th edition of Men of The Year, from GQ Brazil.

“Only we know what we live in there, what we learned,” Juliette said of their reunion. They hadn’t seen each other since August.

“I think this meeting is like saying that we are at home again, that we are with someone who understands what we feel after this experience. [do BBB]”, stated Gil.

The ceremony took place in Rio de Janeiro and celebrates the great personalities of the year. Comedian, actor and screenwriter Marcelo Adnet was the one who opened the event that highlights awards in the categories Music, Sport, TV, Literature, Social Responsibility, Entrepreneurship, ESG Leadership, Science, Digital Influence, Fashion, as well as Woman of the Year and Icon GQ.

Juliette won the award in the “Woman of the Year” category and Gil took the “Digital Influencer” category.

The confinement colleagues were the protagonists of this year’s edition of the reality show and are the darlings of the public to this day.

Juliette has more than 32.8 million followers on Instagram alone. The economist, on the other hand, has more than 14.6 million.