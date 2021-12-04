Jau was barred because the companion did not wear clothes according to the “dress code”, says Sette

The luxurious Sette restaurant, located in the Barra district, in Salvador, refutes the statements of the singer Jau – who reported having been a victim of racism when he was barred, on Thursday night (2), at the door of the establishment. In a first note sent to Metro1, Sette says not Jau, but the escort was prevented from entering because “he wasn’t wearing clothes according to the dress code [traje recomendado, em tradução livre] established”.

The singer’s wife, producer Patrícia Mascarenhas, tells the story that the driver, who was accompanying the artist, was instructed by an employee not to enter the establishment because he was wearing shorts. Also according to her, the man remained in the car. Sette, in a second statement, adds that the impediment also occurred because of the attempt by the musician, who was wearing a hat.

“In images captured by Sette’s security cameras, it is clearly seen that the singer’s companion was not wearing clothes in accordance with the established dress code (he wore shorts), as well as the hat used by the artist, which is why the security guard to inform you of the need for adaptation to access the site”, justifies Sette.

And he continues: “The restaurant clarifies that it abhors any racist or discriminatory act, valuing its democratic and inclusive conduct, and reinforces that there is only one dress code for entering the house.”

The text also mentions that signs on the site alert to the requirement of “appropriate attire” and reinforces that “there is no legal impediment for private bars and restaurants to establish their dress codes, as long as they make it clear at the entrance of the establishment, websites and media so that the consumer can be informed in advance”.

Patricia questions: “He had his hair tied back. Imagine for a black person, having to take off his hat and fix his hair all over again?” For the producer, who suffers from alopecia – a disease that leaves wounds on the scalp – the situation would have been even more delicate, she says, who usually feels the need to go out with the ornament.

The receptionist, says Macarenhas, did not recognize Jau immediately. But the situation would be embarrassing, after all, for any client, she reinforces. Jau and his wife intend to press charges against the restaurant for the crime of racism.