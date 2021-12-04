JBS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3) lead stock market declines with prospects for lower US margins

Meatpackers were the negative highlights of the trading session this Friday (3) on the Brazilian stock exchange. The common shares of Marfrig (MRFG3) and JBS (JBSS3) closed, respectively, with declines of 5.73% (to R$20.87) and 4.84% (to R$33.41).

Part of the write-offs can be credited to the change in Bradesco BBI’s view of the beef sector. The bank downgraded the recommendation of the two slaughterhouses for performer to neutral. In addition, it reduced the target price for JBS from BRL 45.00 to BRL 36.00, while for Marfrig from BRL 30.00 to BRL 23.00

“The US beef margins are deteriorating faster than we expected, falling 44% in the year”, opens analyst Leandro Fontanesi in a bank report. “Although volatility continues in the future, a further reduction in the supply of cattle could drive the costs of slaughterhouses even higher.”

The covid-19 pandemic, according to Fontanesi, led to an increase in the price of meat, with a lower offer due to the fact that several slaughterhouses were closed during the peaks of the disease’s infections. This movement also ended up reducing the price of cattle, with the stock increasing on the farms. The companies then improved their margins at both ends.

“These effects have now been absorbed. The capacity of slaughterhouses is already being fully utilized and stocks of cattle have fallen”, explains the analyst. The margins of JBS and Marfrig in the US, then, are decreasing faster than the bank expected and the costs with cattle could increase even more, as the cattle supply is projected to fall by 2%.

“So we cut our estimates, assuming more conservative margins for US beef in 2022 and 2023, resulting in upside more limited target price, which explains why we are downgrading JBS and Marfrig to neutral,” he commented.

In addition, Bradesco BBI also points out that the shares of these companies already considerably outperform the Ibovespa – both JBS and Marfrig have an appreciation difference of around 60 percentage points in comparison with the main index in the country.

Fontanesi points out that it is possible that companies still appreciate more, which could be, for example, driven by a new wave of stronger covid-19, which could close stores again, but the cycle is more likely to enter a phase negative.

