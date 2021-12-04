Joe Biden vows to stop possible Russian invasion of Ukraine – News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Friday (3) that he will make it as difficult as possible any attempt at a Russian invasion of Ukraine, a country in a state of alert due to the concentration of Russian troops on the common border.

Russia has been massing troops close to Ukrainian territory, which, according to the US and Ukrainian government, would indicate that the Russians are preparing a full-scale attack next month.

Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet via videoconference to discuss the growing tension in the region, both parties confirmed.

From Washington, Biden revealed that the United States is preparing a package of measures to stop a Russian advance in the Ukraine.

“What I’m doing is bringing together what I believe will be the most complete and meaningful set of initiatives so that it will be very, very difficult for [o líder russo, Vladimir] Putin will go ahead and do what people care he might do,” Biden told reporters.

Asked whether he had spoken to Putin this Friday morning, Biden exclaimed “no” as he left a press conference in Washington on the unemployment numbers. The American president did not give further details about the “initiatives” he plans to implement in Ukraine.

The Russians seized the Crimean peninsula belonging to Ukraine in 2014 and has since supported pro-Russian separatists fighting the Ukrainian central government in the east of the country. The conflict has already left more than 13 thousand dead.

“This is our land”

“The most likely time to achieve fair preparation for the climb will be in late January” next, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told parliament in Kiev on Friday.

The minister noted that a “winter training period” had already begun in Russia and that Moscow had even carried out maneuvers close to Ukrainian territory, deploying around 100,000 soldiers on the outskirts of the border.

The Russian government, for its part, has denied the Ukrainian accusations and blamed the United States for allegedly fueling tensions. On the battlefront in eastern Ukraine, government troops said they were ready to repel any Russian attack.

“Our task is simple: not to let the enemy into our country,” a 29-year-old soldier named Andriy told AFP as he smoked in a trench near Svitlodarsk, the first town on the front line.

“All our boys are ready to contain [os russos]. This is our land, and we will protect it to the end,” added another soldier, 24-year-old Yevgen.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov assured journalists that a date had already been set for a videoconference between the US and Russian presidents, but that it would not be announced until the final details of the talks were established.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the virtual meeting would be held “soon”.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks after Blinken warned Russia against a possible invasion of Ukraine.

Despite increased contacts between the two opposing countries since Putin and Biden first met at a summit in Geneva, Switzerland, in June, tensions remain high.

In addition to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia and the United States continue to discuss cyber attacks and the contingent of employees of their embassies, after several episodes involving the expulsion of diplomats.

On the other hand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told AFP on Friday that he rejects any effort to make his country abandon plans to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

NATO officially opened the door for Ukraine’s entry in 2008. However, progress has been small since then.