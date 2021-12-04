Jojo Toddynho argues with MC Gui’s father on the internet and shoots: ‘Your son is cancelled’

MC Gui’s father and Jojo Toddynho exchanged accusations on the internet and the singer declared that she was rooting for A Fazenda

Jojo Toddynho, the most recent A Fazenda champion, is watching the current season of the reality show and has already declared his fans: Rico Melquiades. Except that in addition to mentioning the influencer, the singer made her dislike of MC Gui clear.

In Jojo’s tweet, she said she was ready to pass the hat to Rico and would like to be in the same issue as Dayane and MC Gui to go head-to-head with the pawns:

The one who didn’t like this at all was the funkeiro’s father, Rogério Alves, who asked Jojo to leave his son alone and that he and his wife would defend Gui tooth and nail until the end.

The fight did not stop there because Jojo returned to social media and countered Rogério’s words. The singer called MC Gui canceled and that he would not win The Farm at all.

To complete, the artist also mentioned the singer’s family’s criminal involvement and that she, on the other hand, had no passage.