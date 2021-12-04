Jorge Jesus is beaten by Sporting. If you push, you fall into Flamengo’s lap

It was 2015. Surprisingly, Jorge Jesus, the best coach in Portuguese football, three times national champion with Benfica, left the club incarnate to take over Sporting – Lisbon’s great rival. In the first derby, in Luz, Sporting went there and played 3-0 at Benfica.

More than six years have passed since then. Jesus failed to be champion at Sporting, he shone at Flamengo. The lions left the queue only in 2021, under the command of a young man named Rúben Amorim, 36, a former player for Benfica himself. Since that victory, Sporting had never won again in Luz – five defeats and two draws.

Until today.

In the duel of the new generation, represented by Amorim, called “aggregator” by the Portuguese press, and the older generation, represented by Jesus, called “egocentric” there, it didn’t even bother to smell. Sporting almost repeated the 3 to 0 of 2015, in the middle of the red stadium. This Friday, they won 3-1. The goals were scored by Sarabia, early on, and then Paulinho and Matheus Nunes, in the second half, for Sporting. Pizzi dropped to Benfica at 50 minutes of the final stage.

The scoreboard shows exactly what the game was, largely dominated by Sporting. The first half was a walk, in the second half it was time to kill the match in counterattacks.

Jorge Jesus arrived back at Benfica as a personal project of former president Luis Filipe Vieira, the longest-lived in Benfica history, away and imprisoned for various financial crimes at the beginning of the year. Vieira is gone, Jesus remains. As journalist Bruno Andrade told in this week’s Futebol Sem Fronteiras Podcast, which had the Lisbon derby as its theme, the only certainty that one has in Portugal is that Jesus will not coach Benfica next season. Few want him to stay. Even less after this defeat.

Fall now? Only if the club, now chaired by Rui Costa, sends him away. In the middle of next week, Benfica have a Champions League game and, even after beating Barcelona 3-0 in the game of the shift, they no longer depend on you to qualify – they have to beat Dynamo Kiev and dry up Barça.

In the Portuguese Premier League, Benfica won the first seven matches and came to open four points ahead of Sporting and Porto. In the last six games, including today, there are only three wins. Instead of being four points ahead of his two rivals, he is now four points behind. Reconquering the title is starting to look very difficult.

Benfiquism does not like and does not want Jesus. If you push, it falls. If it falls, it goes straight into the Nation’s lap.