José Aldo hits weight and confirms the main event at UFC Vegas 44

Main stars of UFC Vegas 44, show scheduled for this Saturday (4), Rob Font and José Aldo won the balance this Friday and confirmed the main event of the attraction. Without an extra dose of suspense, both presented themselves at the official weigh-in within the first 40 minutes of the two-hour window reserved for the ceremony.

A former featherweight champion, the Brazilian athlete, currently number five in the bantamweight ranking, stepped on the scale with a serious expression before slamming the division’s 61.7 kg limit. Font, meanwhile, registered his mark wearing a mask, headphones and a shirt, and even so, hit 1 kg less than his rival.

The American, currently number four in the official ranking of the event, has been rocked by a streak of four victories in the Octagon, including the triumph over former champion Cody Garbrandt, in May of this year. Aldo, in turn, has two victories in a row, the last being over Pedro Munhoz, last August.

Aldo’s training partner on the Nova União team, Leonardo Santos completed the Brazilian team by sinking 70.7 kg, around 400 grams more than rival Clay Guida. The American is even a member of the organization’s hall of fame.

Follow the weights of athletes from UFC Vegas 44:

Rob Font (60.7 kg) vs (61.7 kg) José Aldo

Brad Riddell (70.5 kg) vs (70.5 kg) Rafael Fiziev

Clay Guida (70.3 kg) vs (70.7 kg) Leonardo Santos

Jimmy Crute (93.2 kg) vs (93 kg) Jamahal Hill

Brendan Allen (84.1 kg) vs (83.9 kg) Chris Curtis

Bryan Barberena (77.3 kg) vs (77.1 kg) Darian Weeks

Maki Pitolo (83.7 kg) vs (84.1 kg) Dusko Todorovi

Manel Kape (56.9 kg) vs (56.9 kg) Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jake Matthews (77.1 kg) vs (77.3 kg) Jeremiah Wells

Cheyanne Buys (52.4 kg) vs (52.1 kg) Mallory Martin

Alonzo Menifield (93.2 kg) vs (93.4 kg) William Knight

Claudio Puelles (70.3 kg) vs. (70.7 kg) Chris Gruetzemacher

Jared Vanderaa (120.2 kg) vs (98.2 kg) Azamat Murzakanov

Alex Morono (77.3 kg) vs (77.3 kg) Mickey Gall

Louis Smolka (61.4 kg) vs (61.4 kg) Vince Morales