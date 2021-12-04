José de Abreu talks about ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, the sexuality of his daughter and the difficulty of writing about his son’s death in a book

José de Abreu (Photo: Reproduction)

José de Abreu played countless characters who joined the gallery of the great villains of television drama. Now, he’s back conquering the public with a different type, Santiago de “A place in the sun”:

– They are talking a lot about my interpretation, because it is not common to see me playing the role of a good person. They are enjoying my performance with a good old man, fair, with socialist tendencies, but not being extremist, obviously. He has that more European mind, reminds businessmen like José Mindlin, with social concerns, cultured. Because being rich does not prevent you from being cultured and having a social conscience. They are rare characters, especially in my career. I made a lot of villains.

Due to his appreciation for literature, the character appears using a more refined language. The actor says that memorizing the texts was a challenge at work:

– He speaks a lot and uses formal Portuguese. Changes the word order. Each sentence had two or three adjectives. It was difficult to decorate. You couldn’t improvise. Only in the last few weeks I was able to have this sophisticated language in a more natural way. It was another type of “decoration” (laughter). I think his lines are going to be kind of epic. He told Tulio (Daniel Dantas) that we must “treat everyone the same according to their differences”. At another point, he says: “The one who asks for forgiveness first is the bravest. The one who forgives is the wisest. And the one who forgets is the happiest.” the Lycian (Manzo, author) is very good at writing. I jumped into this character. And she sent me messages of praise and thanks. I think she has a very special affection for Santiago.

Soap opera actors recorded alternate endings. The actor gives a clue:

– If I recorded it, I didn’t realize it. But in the last chapters Santiago appears really well. There are beautiful scenes with Erica (Fernanda de Freitas) and the boy.

In addition to comments about the success of the plot, José has been receiving messages about his daughter Bia. He recently revealed that she is a transsexual. The actor says he was surprised by the repercussion and says who had already talked about making the matter public:

– She already authorized it. So much so that my book (the biography “Abreugrafia, which he has just released) is dedicated to Bia, not Bernardo. I have been receiving messages on social media. Both from parents and from people who live the same thing as her. Bia spent two years studying and reading about the subject to understand herself first. When it came to me, it already arrived with convincing words. And I got it. She had such solid arguments that I just had to accept, understand, support and do my best to make her happy.

Joseph is also Theo’s father, Ana and Cristiano. Rodrigo, the eldest, died in 1992, aged 21, when he fell from a window. According to the actor, this was the most difficult passage in his life to be written in the book:

– Normal life is for you to bury a father. A parent burying a child is the reversal of life. You are not ready. I hesitated, I didn’t want to write, but then I saw that I had an obligation to do it. It was one of the last things I wrote. It’s good to write, you feel different. The suffering persists, every time I remember I suffer. But reliving it all, choosing the words, was liberating.

The work, in two volumes, brings together the actor’s stories from his youth to the present day. “Very critical,” José says he is eager to hear readers’ opinions. And he takes stock of his biography:

– My life is kind of Forrest Gump, but not so interesting because it’s fiction there. I produced Rita Lee’s show in Pelotas, from the album “Fruto Prohibited”. I also produced Toquinho and Vinícius, Jorge Mautner, Gilberto Gil and Dominguinhos… I lived in London and Amsterdam in the heyday of the hippies. I traveled around Europe as a backpacker. Then I hit Globo… I’ve been saying that life has given me luck to try different things. Because I’m not stuck in my current reality, I take a lot of chances. If there’s a saddled horse, I’m ready to ride. Life has taught me that I wasn’t wrong. I am 75 years old and have a solid career. I don’t regret what I did, only what I didn’t do.

