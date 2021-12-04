Juca Kfouri: Corinthians goes on top of Grêmio, who took their last breath – 12/04/2021

Corinthians was relegated in 2007 after a 1-1 draw with Grêmio in Porto Alegre, and tomorrow (5) will have the opportunity to pay back the club from Rio Grande do Sul, as it receives it at the Neo Química Arena for the penultimate round of the Brasileirão.

on the podcast Ball possession #183, Juca Kfouri affirms that, contrary to what Grêmio manager Denis Abrahão expects —who said he has no doubts that Corinthians support Grêmio—, Corinthians goes up with the support of the fans aiming to overthrow Grêmio for Serie B for the third time .

“Corinthians depend on this victory to have a direct place in the Libertadores. Corinthians has had a dispute with Grêmio since 2007, when a 1-1 draw at the Olímpico Stadium brought them down to the second division. Grêmio under the command of Mano Menezes, a bizarre situation, he brought down Corinthians and the following year he brought it back, which he did very well, because it was very easy to bring a big one back.

“There is no chance of softening, even if it meant the fall of São Paulo. Between overthrowing São Paulo and going straight to Libertadores, what doubts do you have about the behavior of a team? And what’s more, it’s not possible that in 2021 we are thinking of having someone deliver it to anyone”, he adds.

Juca says Corinthians has favoritism and plays with less pressure than Grêmio to send the opponent to the second division, considering that the 3-0 victory over São Paulo, on Thursday, was the “last breath” before of the fall.

“Corinthians are going to beat Grêmio, Corinthians are super favorites against Grêmio. Grêmio played an exceptional match against São Paulo and I wonder if because they played an exceptional match or because São Paulo is what we saw . Grêmio gave the sigh that is normally given before death”, says Juca.

“Although the last game is against the Brazilian champion, already thinking about the Copa do Brasil, the game against Corinthians came in handy, Corinthians will go after Grêmio with hunger as great as Grêmio’s hunger, with the difference that Corinthians will play a much calmer game within their territory than Grêmio will play. Only a miracle saves Grêmio and I, unfortunately, even to the pity of myself, don’t believe in miracles,” he concludes.

