judge in charge of the case plays the guitar and scolds

In court, the calm voice of Judge Orlando Faccini Neto sometimes gives way to exaltation. The magistrate does not spare words to scold lawyers and even prosecutors who are acting in the trial in Porto Alegre of the four defendants accused of the fire at nightclub Kiss, in Santa Maria (RS). The Jury Court began last Wednesday (1st), and is expected to last 15 days.

The last ear-pulling occurred yesterday, when one of the defendants’ lawyers began yelling and slamming at a witness at two different times, about 20 minutes apart. “Doctor, I’ll tell you something: the next [vez] If you do that, you won’t stay here,” said the judge, and was then applauded by survivors and victims’ families present at the forum.

On Thursday night (2), the reprimand was directed at criminal lawyer Jader Marques, who is part of the defense panel of the partner-owner of Kiss, Elissandro Spohr, known as Kiko.

It was after 8 pm and the judge proposed taking a break for dinner. There was still one more person to be heard. However, the lawyer asked that the last testimony of the day take place in the morning of the following day. Marques explained that there would not be enough time to go to and from the place organized by the office to have meals.

That’s when Faccini Neto got excited. “I’ll tell you: my dinner is in Tupperware [pote de plástico] ice cream and I’ll eat there in the living room. Make your food and bring it from home, Dr. Jader, or you’ll eat and then come back,” he said, to applause from those present.

Marques countered, but the magistrate did not change his mind, just offered the lawyer his own dinner.

Not only the lunchbox was brought from home. Faccini Neto also took his own gaming chair to court. And he says he doesn’t lend.

The next day, Marques posted a photo of a lunch next to documents from the lawsuit. “We’ll continue,” he wrote in Instagram stories. Inside the aluminum pan were boiled vegetables, puree and a steak.

During breaks, the magistrate walks along the floor where the trial takes place. During the walks, he asks how are the relatives and survivors of the tragedy — a total of 55 have been registered.

The day before yesterday, he surprised journalists when he entered the press room, set up beside the hall where witnesses are heard. I wanted to see how the professionals of the 43 accredited vehicles were doing. “It’s just not possible to speak ill of you,” said one reporter between laughs. “You can speak ill,” countered the magistrate in a playful tone.

Anticipating any question, he was quick to say that he did not support Grêmio or Internacional — the two main teams in Rio Grande do Sul. “I’m a Corinthians fan,” he said, striding away.

Faccini Neto, from São Paulo, graduated from FDSBC (São Bernardo do Campo Law School), 20 kilometers from São Paulo. He even studied philosophy at USP (University of São Paulo), but abandoned his second degree a year later, in 2001.

That same year, he joined the TJ-RS (Tribunal de Justiça of Rio Grande do Sul). His appointment was published on the same day as the attack on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001.

Initially, he worked in the interior of the State: in Jaguarão, in south, in Carazinho and Passo Fundo, in the north of Rio Grande do Sul. In 2016, he went to Porto Alegre.

In the same year, he even worked at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) as an instructor judge in the office of Minister Felix Fischer, assisting in the judgments of appeals from Operation Lava Jato processes.

He is a professor at the IBDP (Brazilian Institute of Public Law) and at Ajuris (Superior School of Magistracy of Rio Grande do Sul) —where he is president. Throughout his career, he has worked at three other different universities.

He lived for five years in Lisbon, Portugal, where he did his doctorate. In addition to this postgraduate degree, he completed a master’s and specialization course. He is the author of four books, all related to law. In addition to Portuguese, he speaks four other languages: English, German, Spanish and Italian.

In networks, relaxation and criticism

On social networks, the judge appears in shorts, shirt and bare feet. Or in a swimming pool in Rio de Janeiro, accompanied by his wife, the lawyer and legal advisor at the MP-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Public Ministry) Bruna de Witt Faccini.

The Instagram profile is open and full of travel photos. The list of places visited is extensive. In February 2020 he said in testimony to Ajuris that he had already visited nearly 50 countries. In one image, Faccini Neto appears in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow; in another in front of a club in Liverpool, UK, in another on Lake Titicaca, Bolivia. There are also images on the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

In home videos, he plays the guitar—sometimes without a shirt. The appreciation for the music came to light even in the midst of the testimony of the civil and military engineer from the reserve Miguel Ângelo Teixeira Pedroso, hired to carry out a sound insulation project for the Kiss nightclub.

Faccini Neto said that the acoustic foam would be useful in a studio or in a presentation by singer João Gilberto, who died in 2019. It was then praised by prosecutor Lúcia Helena Callegari. “It’s famous. Everyone follows Dr. Orlando,” said the MP’s representative.

The magistrate also uses the Instagram account to make criticisms. In January 2019, he wrote: “I’m a boy, when I want a pink dress, and I don’t always accept jokes: mouth, sometimes, is made to shut up”. The phrase refers to a statement by the Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, who appeared in a video commemorating a “new era in Brazil” and stating “a boy wears blue and a girl wears pink”.

On January 6 of this year, he criticized the invasion of the US Congress. “It’s surreal to witness the invasion of the US Congress, to interrupt the confirmation of elections. Democracy is fragile, it needs to be cultivated, and history shows that uncommitted leaders, especially when ‘charismatic’, are capable of instilling fears, uncertainties and doubts, to exercise power in their own way. Avoiding the rise of these tragic figures, in party instances, is the first step to be taken by those who believe in institutions.”

The photographs reveal that the magistrate drinks mate, smokes, drinks drinks and enjoys chess. At the time he took over Ajuris, in early 2020, he reported that a part of the morning is dedicated to training with weights at a gym in Porto Alegre. “The only thing I don’t do is let time pass by,” he often jokes with his friends.