Juliette is chosen Woman of the Year 2021 by GQ Brasil – GQ

+



Juliette (Photo: Pedro Dimitrow/GQ Brazil)

One of the few people who do not have a surname in Brazil, Juliette is the 2021 Woman of the Year. Recognition for the lawyer, singer and winner of ‘BBB21’ is part of the Men of The Year 2021, award organized by GQ Brazil and a registered trademark of the 21 editions of GQ around the world, recognizing the men — and women — who have been protagonists each year in areas of society such as the arts, business, sports and science.

In addition to the R$1.5 million prize, won with the votes of 90.5% of the public, Juliette won a legion of loyal fans, the cacti, who accompany and vibrate with each step of the idol’s life, engaging an ascending career as a singer. There are nearly 33 million followers on Instagram and another 4 million on Twitter.

For her, the joy is to represent real women. “I’m happy because I see myself in this place of representing normal women, with real conflicts and dilemmas. This makes the award not only mine, but of all who, daily, face and win their wars.”

know more

The laid-back way — of who it could be that neighbor, officemate or club acquaintance you care for for free — is among the reasons that made her one of the most popular winners in “BBB” history.

The conversation with Juliette is one of the covers of the December and January edition of the magazine, which starts to arrive on newsstands from this Friday (3) and in our online store. In addition to Greater São Paulo, the store starts delivering to the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Brasília, Porto Alegre and Campinas. From Saturday (4) also on the Globo+ app.

TEXT: @ALVAROLEME

PHOTOGRAPHER: @PEDRODIMITROW

FASHION EDITION: @YANACIOLI

BEAUTY: @RODRIGOCOSTA

CREATIVE DIRECTION AND PRODUCTION: @ENZOAMENDOLA

ART EDITION: @MARIDEPAULAMENEZES

ART: @VICTORAMIRABILE

FASHION PRODUCTION: @LIAANEIVA E @SATOMIMAEDA

BEAUTY ASSISTANT: @OTAVIOGABRIELALMEIDA

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: @MMARCOLINO

FASHION PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: @AGIOFREITAS

IMAGE TREATMENT: @RGIMAGEM

THANKS: @BELMONDCOPACABANAPALACE

men of the year

Science Man of the Year: (coming soon)

Entrepreneurship Man of the Year: (coming soon)

Man of the Year in Sport: Italo Ferreira

Digital Influence Man of the Year: (coming soon)

ESG Leadership Man of the Year: (coming soon)

Literature Man of the Year: (coming soon)

Fashion Man of the Year: (coming soon)

Man of the Year in Music: Emicida

Social Responsibility Man of the Year: (coming soon)

Television Man of the Year: (coming soon)

Icon of the Year: (coming soon)

Woman of the Year: Juliette