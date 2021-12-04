Juliette receives Woman of the Year award from Grazi Massafera: “I want my voice to remember how strong we are” – GQ

+



Juliette was chosen this year for the category of Woman of the Year gives GQ Brazil. The 11th edition of the Men of The Year, which celebrates the great personalities of the year, takes place this Friday night (3), at Copacana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro.

Juliette is Woman of the Year in 2021 (Photo: Matheus Coutinho)

The BBB21 winner received her award directly from none other than Grazi Massafera, also ex-BBB. Moved, Juliette thanked her and told a little of her story.

“It’s magical and I feel honored to be seen, honored and mostly heard. There’s nothing more liberating than being honored for what you are. I came from a poor family, went to public school and college. I’ve worked since I was a child, I had a difficult childhood. My story is one of a lot of struggle,” she began.

And she added: “And that’s nothing extraordinary, because this story is the same as that of thousands of women. (…) I survive every day the machismo, feminicide, the inequalities we face for being born a woman. I wanted to be seen today. not by someone who has stood out on a show, who has millions of followers, but I want my voice to remember how strong we are. I’m going to do everything so that other women are seen and heard. women.”

And as Woman of the Year, Juliette is at the head of the December and January issue of GQ Brasil.

Juliette and Grazi Massafera at the Men of The Year (Photo: Reginaldo Teixeira)

Besides her, other names also get a special edition for the months of December/January. the surfer Italo Ferreira, for example, was advertised as 2021 Man of the Year in Sport. Men Of The Year also elects the categories of Music, TV, Literature, Social Responsibility, Entrepreneurship, ESG Leadership, Science and Digital Influence

know more

xxx PHOTO

A phenomenon called Juliette

Born in the interior of Paraíba, city of Campina Grande, Juliette Freire Feitosa conquered Brazil with her participation in the reality show Big Brother Brazil 2021. The lawyer and makeup artist, also became a singer and digital influencer.

Juliette has achieved a feat that even she could not have imagined: becoming the most followed ex-BBB in history, surpassing the likes of Grazi Massafera and Sabrina Sato. Proud of her northeastern origins, the artist raises important social flags.

She managed to close a contract with TV Globo (and Globoplay), in addition to being the poster girl for other brands. Kicking low, the influencer tripled her BBB millionaire award.

New “darling of Brazil”, Juliette was managed by Anitta – what the documentary “you were never alone” showed in detail – and already has a musical EP to call his own.

Juliette (Photo: Pedro Dimitrow/GQ Brasil)

The conversation with Juliette is one of the covers of the December and January edition of the magazine, which starts to arrive on newsstands from this Friday (3) and in our online store. In addition to Greater São Paulo, the store starts delivering to the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Brasília, Porto Alegre and Campinas. From Saturday (4) also on the Globo+ app.