Júlio Rocha is expelled from his in-laws’ house after his son breaks R$ 10 thousand TV – Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Júlio Rocha is expelled from his in-laws’ house after his son breaks R$ 10 thousand TV – Famous 7 Views

Reproduction/Instagram
Júlio Rocha (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Julius Rocha

went to visit the in-laws in

Camboriu Spa

, north coast of

Santa Catarina

, but he ended up being ‘invited to withdraw’ after his son lost money.

The actor used social media, this Thursday (12/2), to tell that he traveled with his wife

Karoline Kleine

and the two sons to the in-laws’ house, when the firstborn

Joseph

, two years old, hit a wooden toy on a television valued at R$ 10 thousand.

The presenter, of course, did not miss the opportunity to joke about the unusual situation and reported in detail the episode on his profile on

Instagram

.

“I need to settle some things there in Balneário Camboriú, everyone knows and asks me about my in-laws and this family issue. So my plan is: I see my car, I make my dream come true and I take a good bit more of that money and buy a new TV for my father-in-law,” he said.

“It’s not fair, it’s even unlucky for a person to have something broken at home. José simply broke my father-in-law’s TV, which he took 60 years to buy,” he added, laughing.

Afterwards, he confessed that he was asked ‘to leave the house’.

“We’re going to have to go home, because we’re not managing our two kids very well.”

Julius Rocha

In an exclusive interview with the portal

ND

,

Rock

he said that he is thinking of selling the car to fulfill a big dream, which he did not reveal, and take advantage of it and buy a new television for his father-in-law.

“It’s a TV that I don’t have in my house. We played a joke just as we were leaving, but with care not to expose my in-laws too much, that’s why I didn’t mention brands or values,” he said.

“I’m researching and seeing ways to divide it up in 20 installments, to return the equipment,” he concluded.

Besides

Joseph

,

Julius

and

karoline

are parents of

Edward

, 1 year.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Juliette receives Woman of the Year award from Grazi Massafera: “I want my voice to remember how strong we are” – GQ

+ Juliette was chosen this year for the category of Woman of the Year gives …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved