Júlio Rocha is expelled from his in-laws’ house after his son breaks R$ 10 thousand TV – Famous

Júlio Rocha (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Julius Rocha



went to visit the in-laws in



Camboriu Spa



, north coast of



Santa Catarina



, but he ended up being ‘invited to withdraw’ after his son lost money.

The actor used social media, this Thursday (12/2), to tell that he traveled with his wife



Karoline Kleine



and the two sons to the in-laws’ house, when the firstborn



Joseph



, two years old, hit a wooden toy on a television valued at R$ 10 thousand.

The presenter, of course, did not miss the opportunity to joke about the unusual situation and reported in detail the episode on his profile on



Instagram



.

“I need to settle some things there in Balneário Camboriú, everyone knows and asks me about my in-laws and this family issue. So my plan is: I see my car, I make my dream come true and I take a good bit more of that money and buy a new TV for my father-in-law,” he said.

“It’s not fair, it’s even unlucky for a person to have something broken at home. José simply broke my father-in-law’s TV, which he took 60 years to buy,” he added, laughing.

Afterwards, he confessed that he was asked ‘to leave the house’.

“We’re going to have to go home, because we’re not managing our two kids very well.” Julius Rocha

In an exclusive interview with the portal



ND



,



Rock



he said that he is thinking of selling the car to fulfill a big dream, which he did not reveal, and take advantage of it and buy a new television for his father-in-law.

“It’s a TV that I don’t have in my house. We played a joke just as we were leaving, but with care not to expose my in-laws too much, that’s why I didn’t mention brands or values,” he said.

“I’m researching and seeing ways to divide it up in 20 installments, to return the equipment,” he concluded.

Besides



Joseph



,



Julius



and



karoline



are parents of



Edward



, 1 year.