Julio Rocha is thrown out of his father-in-law’s house after causing damage

Julio Rocha he exposed a situation in his personal life and revealed that he was “expelled” from his father-in-law’s house. What happened during his trip with his wife, Karoline Kleine, and their children, to Camboriu Spa, on the coast of Santa Catarina.

The visit to the wife’s family was going well until one of the couple’s children caused a problem. On his Instagram profile, the actor said that one of the heirs hit a toy made of wood on a TV valued at R$ 10 thousand.

“I need to settle some things there in Balneário Camboriú, everyone knows and asks me about my in-laws and this family issue. So my plan is: I see my car, I make my dream come true and I take a lot more of that money and buy a new TV for my father-in-law“, reported Julio.

“It’s not fair, it’s even bad luck for a person to have something broken at home. José simply broke my father-in-law’s TV, which took him 60 years to buy”, he added, who was asked to leave the house.

Julio said that he and his wife were not being able to contain their children. “We’re going to have to go home, because we are not managing to control our two children very well“, he explained.

Julio Rocha reveals financial difficulties

In August, Julio told the reason why he had not yet formalized the union with Karoline Kleine. He revealed that he had not gone up to the altar with the veterinarian due to personal issues.

The actor then reported what he was going through. He said the couple’s decision not to make the marriage official was motivated by their child’s pregnancy and other issues. One is finance.

“I went to ask Karoline to marry me and we found out about José’s pregnancy. Pause in the dream of entering the church as a bridegroom for various reasons, including economic“, handed Julio.

The former TV Fama presenter revealed that in the second attempt to make the wedding more unforeseen arose. This time it was the pregnancy of the other child and the renovation of the house. He said that the two intend to make the union official next year, in case no more unforeseen events arise.

“I went to ask again and Eduardo’s pregnancy came and now the house has been renovated. Will I be able to fulfill my dream of marrying the love of my life, the mother of my children, finally in 2022 or do you think another surprise is coming to pause this dream? And as it took, will she still accept?”, said Julio Rocha at the time.