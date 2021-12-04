Jury is marked by bickering and interruptions

The start of the third day of the trial of the four accused of the fire at the Kiss nightclub, in Santa Maria (RS), was marked by shouting and bickering during the testimony of company administrator Daniel Rodrigues da Silva, 40. He was the seventh to be heard at the Jury Court, in progress since last Wednesday (1st) in Porto Alegre.

At the time of the tragedy, Silva worked at the store that sold the pyrotechnic artifacts used inside the nightclub.

The material was purchased by music producer Luciano Bonilha and, on the day of the fire, was delivered to the vocalist of Banda Gurizada Fandangueira, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos. Both are defendants in the lawsuit, as are the club’s partners, Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, known as Kiko, and Mauro Londero Hoffmann.

After being lit, the artifact came into contact with foam and the flames spread, generating a rush and riot. In all, 242 people died and another 636 were injured.

The shouting and the bickering in court took place at two different times, with a difference of 20 minutes between each situation. On both occasions, the administrator was being questioned by Bonilha’s lawyers.

The first time came after the administrator initially refused to answer whether his store had been closed by the Civil Police after the nightclub tragedy. “What is this relevant to?” asked the witness.

Next, the lawyer Jean Severo said he was obliged to respond. “I won’t answer, I don’t have to,” said the administrator. “Of course you’re obliged, yes! Don’t start, you have to answer! You put this guy here,” said Severus, shouting, referring to his client. “He put this innocent man here, he did,” added the lawyer.

Judge Orlando Faccini Neto asked for calm, but the bickering continued. “Let’s have a bit of restraint, what is it?” said the magistrate. Severus screamed again, being interrupted by the judge.

“Just a minute doctor, this isn’t a competition for who shouts louder. If so, I’ll speak louder. Please wait, please, the question will be asked. I consider the question relevant, let’s just wait a little bit,” scolded the magistrate.

The administrator asked the judge again if he was required to answer the question. “Yes, it is obligatory because there is a penal type, a crime, which is false testimony, which says that if the witness fails to tell the truth, or also omits, this can cause a problem”, explained Faccini Neto.

Silva stated that the store was fined in 2015 for improper storage of products, which resulted in a fine. “I received merchandise, which cannot be sent to my store. It was directed to a garage, there was a complaint by the neighbors and this merchandise was returned to the company that supplied it to me”, he added.

“Let ignorance speak to itself”, says witness

Minutes later, the witness was asked whether he was selling a specific type of firework, called Sputnik, loose, out of the box, that is, without the instructions for use.

The administrator denied it and, then, Bonilha’s defense presented an invoice dated February 6, 2013, which states the sale of one unit of the artifact for R$2.50. Then, he questioned the administrator why this sale took place, which he said he did not know.

The judge intervened and questioned the lawyers about who had made the purchase. “[Foi] Omar. In fact, doctor, this note is attached in the process, save your mistake, [pelo] former lawyer, I don’t remember which of the defendants,” said the lawyer.

“Right. The possibility that the lawyer provoked this is excluded from the world, in the sense of saying: ‘Look, do you sell the unit or not, or did it come from the store personnel? Or is it not known?’ asked the judge , being answered that the note was old, of previous defense.

That’s when Severus got excited again. “But he bought it, right. It’s illegal to sell like this. The store is illegal, everything is illegal, everything is illegal, everything is illegal, the store is illegal, explosives are illegal,” said the lawyer. The administrator said he was not there as the accused. “should be sitting here [no banco dos réus]”, yelled Severus.

Even prosecutor David Medina da Silva joined the fray. “Everyone should be sitting there,” said the MP’s representative. Severo countered and noted that even the Public Ministry should be named as the defendant. “You want to distort the judgment,” said a member of the MP. “That nothing should be distorted”, once again countered Bonilha’s lawyer.

The judge tried to stop the bickering. “Let’s stop, we’re not going to walk this stretch. Enough, enough, let’s stop for ten minutes. Doctor Jean, today isn’t ok, isn’t it? Today isn’t ok, today isn’t ok”, said Faccini Neto.

Severus said that there was an innocent among the defendants —referring to his client— which made the administrator question: “Innocent, doctor?”. “It’s innocent, yes. It’s innocent, you know! You know,” the lawyer spoke again. Da Silva again countered: “Let ignorance speak for itself”.

Finally, the magistrate again scolded Severus. “Doctor, I’m going to tell you something. The next time you do, it won’t stay here. The defense bench is very large, respect me,” said Faccini Neto.

Afterwards, the lawyer threatened to leave the trial, and that was when the judge intervened again, calling a break.