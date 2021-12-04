Kevinho on hooking up with men: “has to be happy”

Kevinho, a 23-year-old singer, opened up about his sexuality during a moment of interaction with fans on Instagram. In this ocasion, the artist was asked if he ever hooked up with men and he was very sincere in his reply.

“Have to be happy”

According to the funkeiro, each person has to be happy the way they want, however, he denied that he had been with men and said that he never felt like it.

“I think that everyone has to be happy in whatever way they want, but I never was and I never felt like it. I’m straight”, he replied, who is currently dating the influencer Gabriela Versiani.

Kevinho reveals if he’s already hooked up with men (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Dating insecurity

In May of this year, Kevinho was interviewed by Sabrina Sato in the ‘Each One in Your Bathroom’ section on YouTube. In this ocasion, he revealed his insecurity at the beginning of his relationship with Gabriela, due to the bisexuality of the influencer.

“I knew her old relationship was with a woman, so when she came home I asked her if she liked men too and she said she liked people. I won’t lie, I was insecure”, said the singer.

