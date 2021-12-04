Kevinho reveals if he’s ever had sex with another man and talks about sexuality

Singer Kevinho, 23, interacted with his followers through stories on his Instagram profile, and he didn’t dodge the questions, including some regarding his sexual orientation.

In a certain story, the funkeiro was asked by a follower if, after all, he had already lived some kind of romantic and sexual relationship with another man, but the artist denied it, stating that he never felt like it due to the fact that he was heterosexual.

“Have you ever hooked up with a man?” asked the fan curious about the famous man’s sexuality. “I think that everyone has to be happy in whatever way they want, but I never was and I never felt like it, I’m straight!”, replied the funkeiro.

Kevinho is currently dating digital influencer Gabriela Versiani, who is a bisexual woman. In May, during an interview on the YouTube channel of presenter Sabrina Sato, the famous man admitted to having felt a bit of insecurity at the beginning of his relationship with the influencer, precisely due to the bisexuality of his beloved.

“I knew her old relationship was with a woman, so when she came home I asked her if she liked men too and she said she liked people. I won’t lie, I was insecure,” said the singer, who rejected the rumors that their relationship would be a front.

Kevinho recently reassured fans and explained why he “disappeared” from social media. According to him, he chose to prioritize his mental health and also focus on his work.