Kiss Jury: I helped until the end to carry the bodies, says bartender of the club that survived the fire | Rio Grande do Sul

The Jury Court of the Kiss nightclub returned to hear survivors of the fire this Friday (3). Bartender Érico Paulus Garcia, aged 30, began his speech around 5:25 pm at the Foro Central, in Porto Alegre.

The survivor currently works as a military police officer in the city of Jari, 85km from Santa Maria. He says that when the fire started, Marcelo de Jesus had his arms up, with the artifact that caused the spark and started the flames on the roof of the club.

“I don’t know if I didn’t know how to use it or if I couldn’t. But it didn’t work”, he says, regarding the vocalist’s attempt to activate the fire extinguisher.

Érico says he was one of the last to go out with DJ Lucas Cauduro Peranzoni. He reports that he heard that the smoke was toxic and they ran to the exit door. “When I looked back, there was already a black cloud, similar to a volcano’s cloud”, he describes.

He claims that taxis parked in front of the nightclub hindered the evacuation. “A guy punched the windshield. Those taxis locked up a lot at the front. I couldn’t progress because of the taxis, which were locking, until they got out and released the flow,” he recalls.

Outside, Érico remembers that he found the owner, Elissandro Spohr, desperate because his wife would be inside the club. He tried to go back and then another employee, Sandro Cidade, took a pickaxe and turned off the building’s main power switch.

“When I left that pickaxe, I took it and went to the side wall, because I knew that under the wood there were windows to let the smoke out. Then I took off my shirt, put it in my mouth and we started crawling in to remove the people who had fallen. . I stayed for 10 minutes and had to go out to breathe”, recalls Érico.

Asked by judge Orlando Faccini Neto about how many people he helped to remove from the club, Érico estimated that 15 to 20. Afterwards, asked about the firefighters’ attitude in prohibiting him from continuing to return indoors, Érico is critical.

“I called my mother at 4:37 am. About 15 minutes earlier, I heard a person breathing heavily inside and I couldn’t get in. I left. I stayed for about 5 minutes and the fire department said no one else was going in. I said I heard someone and questioned another firefighter They told me: ‘Whoever’s inside is already dead’. There was a little more oxygen from someone, but he said they didn’t lend equipment. No one else was allowed into the club,” he says.

Érico was one of those responsible for placing the foam to make the house’s acoustic insulation. According to him, Kiko would have asked them to install a section, but, due to the lower than expected result, he bought another roll of material to be placed.

“It was me and João in one day and me and Rogério the other. It was only to be glued to the ceiling. On the side, it didn’t work”, he recalls.

The bartender also confirms that it was usual in the club to use sparking artifacts, such as candles, in beverage bottles to celebrate birthdays. According to Érico, they were erected so as not to hit people with the sparks.

The judge asked if Érico had lost friends and if he recognized the people he was rescuing. The current police officer says that only one colleague, who he identified by the footwear.

“I recognized her by the golden shoe. A defibrillator was used, she reacted, but on the way with the ambulance she had another stop [cardíaca] and did not resist”, he describes.

According to Érico, he had no serious sequelae. He was hospitalized for only one day after working for hours helping the other survivors and even loading the victims onto trucks.

“I helped until the end, to put the bodies in Farrezão [nome dado ao clube desportivo da cidade]. When I was helping, a delegate took me to the [Polícia] Civilian to testify. I went home, took a shower and returned to Farrezão. A friend took me to seek care and I was on oxygen 24 hours a day. But after that, I didn’t have any sequels,” he says.

Asked about his relationship with boss Spohr, Érico says they never had any problems and considered him a good boss. According to him, when asking for help of R$ 300, Kiko lent it and deducted it from his salary 10 times. “Whenever I needed it, it helped me”, he quotes.

'Bigger than I've ever used at the club

In the testimony to the Public Ministry, the prosecutors rephrased similar questions to the presiding judge to confirm some previous information, such as that Erica installed the foam, helped load fire extinguishers on another occasion and that she saw the moment when the flame reached the ceiling and started the fire.

“It was similar to a candle. [A chama era] Bigger than what I had used in the nightclub, those used in drinks,” he says.

Then, under the command of prosecutor David Medina, footage after the fire was shown to him. Not included in the broadcast, he viewed scenes with the bodies he helped carry. Asked if he feels like a hero, Érico says no.

“I just did what I thought had to be done,” he summed up.

One of the victims’ relatives became ill and had to go out for medical assistance. When it came to the defense, one of Mauro Hoffmann’s lawyers asked that images of this nature not be shown, but Faccini Neto refused and allowed their use.

As the defense attorneys’ questions were succinct, the deposition ended at 8:10 pm. The forecast is that the works will resume at 9 am this Saturday (4).

During the day, three witnesses testified. Earlier, a man listed as a witness was turned into an informant after a decision by Judge Orlando Faccini Neto. On Thursday (2), the first witness was heard.

Upon the magistrate’s request, the prosecution and defenses agreed to design the reduction of witnesses, to expedite hearings.

Survivor Érico Paulus Garcia is the sixth to be at the center of the jury’s plenary. Before him, a former employee, regulars and the DJ of the Kiss nightclub were heard. The list of survivors included 14 depositions in all.

Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, known as Kiko, 38, was one of the club’s partners

Mauro Lodeiro Hoffmann, 56 years old, was another partner at Nightclub Kiss

Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, 41, musician from the band Gurizada Fandangueira

Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão, 44, was the band’s music producer and stage assistant

The four defendants are tried for 242 consummate murders and 636 attempted murders (Article 21 of the Penal Code). In the complaint, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had included two qualifiers — for an unwholesome reason and using fire — that would increase the penalty. However, the court removed these qualifiers and converted them to simple homicides.

For the MP-RS, Kiko and Mauro are responsible for the crimes and took the risk of killing for having used “highly flammable foam on the walls and ceiling of the club without any technical indication of use, contracting the described show, which they knew to include exhibitions with fireworks, keeping the nightclub overcrowded, with no evacuation conditions and security against facts of this nature, as well as staff without mandatory training, in addition to previously and generically ordering security guards to prevent people from leaving the premises without paying expenses of consumption in the nightclub”.