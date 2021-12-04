know which are the most expensive planes today

An airplane can be a machine with million dollar costs. Both for its acquisition, maintenance or even the flight time, these costs have a wide variation from contract to contract and usually reach high figures.

Some manufacturers even present tables with the values ​​of commercial aircraft, but practically no airline pays these prices. This is due to the fact that the values ​​are negotiated according to the quantity to be purchased, configuration, additionals, engines, among other variants.

This is also true of some military aircraft. When a country closes the acquisition of an aircraft of this type, it also ends up buying a flight training package, training in simulators, parts, qualification of maintenance teams, etc.

Therefore, the figures shown in the list of the most expensive planes in the world below do not necessarily reflect how much each buyer paid for the planes, but rather an average based on contracts and announcements made by manufacturers before the pandemic.

Included in the list are only planes that are still produced, and not necessarily the most expensive in history. Also not included are VIP and custom planes, as they are not manufactured in series, nor freighters, which are usually adaptations of other models.

Check out:

F-35B – R$769.2 million (US$135.9 million)

Fighter F-35B Lightning II Image: Drew Verbis/Press Release/US Navy

The F-35B is one of the most modern fighters of today, with short takeoff and vertical landing capability. Its high value is the target of several controversies, and an hour of flight can cost up to R$ 140 thousand.

Boeing P-8A Poseidon – R$854.7 million (US$151 million)

Boeing P-8A Poseidon Image: Disclosure/Boeing

The P-8A Poseidon is a military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft, which is also adapted to carry out combat and anti-submarine warfare.

It was developed from the Boeing 737, one of the most commercialized passenger planes in the world.

Boeing 767-300ER – R$1.23 billion (US$217.9)

Boeing 767-300ER from Uzbekistan Airways Image: Disclosure/Boeing

The 767-300ER is the long-distance variant of the original 767. Its freighter version is a little more expensive than the passenger version, and it is still manufactured today.

Together, 787 units of the 767-300ER and the cargo version, the 767-300F, were delivered.

Airbus A330-900neo – R$1.7 billion (US$296.4)

Airbus A330-900neo Image: Disclosure/Airbus

With the capacity to transport up to 460 people, it can fly up to 13,300 km non-stop. In Brazil, this model is operated by Azul.

Boeing 787-10 – R$1.9 billion (US$338.4)

Boeing 787-10 plane during its launch Image: Disclosure/Boeing

The 787-10 is the largest member of one of the most modern families of aircraft today. It has several electrical systems that replace hydraulic and pneumatic controls, reducing the number of devices on board and making the plane lighter and more economical.

With the fuselage made of composite materials such as carbon fiber and resin, it is also quieter thanks to its new engines. It can carry up to 336 people in a two-class seating configuration.

E-2D Advanced Hawkeye – R$2 billion (US$350m)

E-2D Hawkeye plane Image: Matthew Mitchell/US Pacific Command

The E-2D, manufactured by Northrop Grumman, is a military aircraft that fulfills the function of surveillance and monitoring. It is equipped with several radar systems, in addition to being adapted to land on aircraft carriers.

Airbus A350-1000 – R$2.1 billion (US$366.5)

Airbus A350-1000 Image: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

With a capacity for up to 440 passengers, this intercontinental jet can fly over 16,000 km without refueling.

With a top speed of 945 km/h, the A350-100 already has 56 units flying on airlines.

Boeing 747-8 – R$2.4 billion (US$418.4)

Boeing 747-8 Image: Disclosure/Boeing

The two-story giant can seat up to 410 seats when configured for three classes of seating. It also has a freighter version, and already has 147 units delivered around the world.

Boeing 777-9 – R$ 2.5 billion (US$ 442.2)

Boeing 777X Image: Disclosure/Boeing

The 777-9 belongs to a promising family of Boeing airliners. Its first test flight was made in 2020, and it should start commercial operation in the next few years.

Its capacity is up to 426 passengers when the plane is configured for two classes of seating. Still in development, it will inherit several technological advances from another cheaper plane, the 787.

Airbus A380-800 – R$ 2.5 billion (US$ 446.6)

Airbus A380-800 Image: Disclosure/Airbus

The A380-800 is the largest passenger plane in the world. It did not attract many buyers, but it has the capacity to carry up to 853 passengers.

It only had 251 orders, and the end of its production is already scheduled. The last aircraft of the model will be delivered in early 2022, less than 15 years after starting commercial operation.